Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Reveals Free Agency Plans, Top Team Target

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows where he wants to play in 2025.

According to NFL Insider Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Rodgers “prefers” to play for the Los Angeles Rams. He would also like to bring Jets teammate Davante Adams “with him once the Jets receiver becomes a free agent.”

Leonard explained that this potential pairing is only possible if “Matthew Stafford gets traded.” He revealed that the New York Giants are a legitimate possible landing spot for Stafford.

Jets Speak out About the Parting of Ways With Rodgers

It’s not a matter of if but rather when the Jets will officially part ways with Rodgers.

The team announced in a press release that it was moving in a different direction at the quarterback position. On Tuesday, February 25, the Jets’ new regime broke their silence on Rodgers’ subject matter.

General manager Darren Mougey indicated that it is “likely” the team designates Rodgers as a post-June 1 designation but “we are still in the process of that. We have time to make that decision.”

If the team follows through on that they would be allowed to split the remaining $49 million in cap charges for Rodgers over two years. The Jets would eat $14 million of that in 2025 and then $35 million of that in 2026.

“In this scenario, his current cap number ($23.5 million) will be on their books until June 2 and then drops to $14 million — a savings of $9.5 million for 2025,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Mougey Squashes One Jets Rodgers Rumor

The Jets are done talking about Rodgers. Gang Green’s new brass made that very clear during their NFL Combine media availability.

However, before the door was officially closed, Mougey wanted to clear some things up.

“I’m not here to confirm or deny any rumors that happened during that process. I will say this, there was never an ultimatum or rules of engagement with Aaron to potentially join the Jets again. That never happened,” Mougey said.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote in a story that, “Rodgers would no longer be permitted to make outside media appearances during the season, including his regular, paid appearances on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.'”

However, that would be illegal according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. NFL teams are not allowed to restrict outside media access he explained on “The Rich Eisen Show.” Russini strongly implied that there was an ultimatum issued to Rodgers about stopping his appearances with Pat McAfee but that rumor was squashed by Mougey at the podium.

The official transaction of Rodgers being cut will likely come with the new league year. Free agency officially opens on March 12 at 4 pm. At that point, Rodgers will be officially allowed to sign with a new team.

