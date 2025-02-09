Hi, Subscriber

Insider Issues Aggressive 2-Word Update on Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers, Jets
The New York Jets are “closing in” on a decision regarding the future of starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared that update and more on Super Bowl Sunday on February 9.

“The Jets and Aaron Rodgers have been in discussions about his future and a decision on whether the four-time NFL MVP returns to New York could come as soon as this week,” Rapoport revealed.

Insider Reveals Conditions for a Potential Rodgers Return to the Jets

“If Rodgers stays, he’d almost surely have to take a pay cut from his scheduled 2025 base salary of $37.5 million. (Several decorated veteran QBs — Peyton Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees — all took pay cuts at the end of their careers.) Rodgers likely also needs to commit to being with the Jets during the offseason program to learn a new system under first-time offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, something that would benefit all parties,” Rapoport shared.

Rodgers has confirmed that he would be open to a pay cut to stick around with the Jets.

The other note about commitment to the Jets’ offseason workout plans is interesting. Much was made last offseason when Rodgers skipped the team’s mandatory minicamp for a trip to Egypt.

The Jets as a team handled the situation very poorly. Despite knowing Rodgers’ intentions weeks ahead of time they dropped the update randomly during a Robert Saleh presser with the media. Saleh added fuel to the fire by calling it an unexcused absence and it became a distraction.

The Rodgers-Jets minicamp story dominated sports television shows for weeks and months.

Aaron Glenn said at his introductory press conference that no player is above the team and that includes Rodgers. He is attempting to establish a new culture as the HC of the NYJ. If Rodgers isn’t bought in that could create chaos so a prerequisite would have to be buy-in from the 41-year-old former four-time NFL MVP.

Insider Provides Additional Rodgers-Jets Details

NFL Network’s Judy Battista described the Rodgers-Jets situation as “fluid and open.” However, she expects things to “ramp up very soon” with the NFL Combine only being weeks away.

Battista hinted that typically NFL teams would like to have stuff like this figured out before we reach that point.

Battista explained that Rodgers and the Jets have had “conversations” about his future via NFL GameDay Morning.

This decision will have massive ripple effects on the rest of the Jets’ offseason.

If Rodgers doesn’t return, they have to immediately start a search to find another quarterback. Even if Tyrod Taylor ends up being the starter, the Jets will suddenly be without a reliable backup quarterback.

However if Rodgers does return, suddenly the entire vision of the offseason dramatically changes for the green and white.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

