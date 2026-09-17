Cowboys Sign Former Jets Running Back in Roster Tweak

Former New York Jets running back Israel Abanikanda is staying in the NFC East and, specifically, with the Dallas Cowboys.

“The Cowboys have signed RB Israel Abanikanda to their practice squad,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported on X on September 17. “He was recently waived when Dallas signed RB Tyler Goodson from Atlanta’s practice squad.”

The Cowboys made the official announcement a short while later.

Ex-Jets RB Israel Abanikanda Re-Signs With Cowboys

The Jets selected Abanikanda in the fifth round with the 143rd overall pick of the 2023 draft. A product of Pittsburgh, the former Panthers standout has 70 career rushing yards in the NFL.

Those yards came on 20 carries, while he also has seven receptions for 43 yards, flashing some dual-threat ability, albeit in limited opportunities. He has not hurt for work, though. The Jets cut ties with Abanikanda in 2024.

Since then, he has had stints with the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.

Abanikanda also contributes on special teams, including in the return game, which is essential for back-end roster options.

“A zone-scheme runner with early down size, Abanikanda can be a bit inconsistent with his reads and tempo early in the run. However, he has plant-and-go agility and is able to snap off cuts at tight angles to elude short-area traffic when needed. He has terrific top-end speed to gash a poorly fitted run front,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote before the 2023 draft.

“He needs to run with better discipline and downhill decisiveness to stay ahead of NFL speed. Abanikanda isn’t much of a third down option, but he does have the size and talent to compete for a RB2/3 slot early on with a chance to move up the depth chart in time.”

Abanikanda will look to make the most of his latest opportunity with the Cowboys.

Barring an improbable run to the Super Bowl for both teams, the Jets do not need to worry about a revenge game from Abanikanda this season.