Adam Schefter Gets Taunted for Wild Garrett Wilson Trade Rumors

On Saturday, October 19 ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter shared an eyebrow-raising story about New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

“Jets star Garrett Wilson drawing trade interest, sources say,” Schefter’s headline read.

“After the New York Jets’ acquisition of Davante Adams this week, a select group of NFL teams have inquired into whether the Jets would be willing to trade fellow star wide receiver Garrett Wilson,” Schefter said. “The Jets have heard from other teams but are not planning to trade Wilson.”

“A select group of my single friends have inquired about dating Sydney Sweeney,” NYJ Matt posted on X previously Twitter.

A select group of my single friends have inquired about dating Sydney Sweeney https://t.co/TZXMWosWb5 — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) October 20, 2024

Social Media Reacts to Wild Schefter Report on Jets-Wilson

“There is [no] shot the Jets move Wilson IMO. No need to make this tweet to try to make it look like something else,” Jets reporter Brandyn Pokrass wrote on social media.

The head of content at The Ringer, Sean Fennessey, posted a meme with two people talking on the phone. “What are you doing?” – “What am I doing? I’m talking to an empty telephone.”

“Lmaoooooo the Jets are the only team in the history of the NFL that aren’t allowed to have more than one WR according to the media apparently 😂😂😂😂,” a fan wrote.

Another fan responded, “Jets for clicks.”

“I’ll be honest if this happens I probably am no longer a Jets fan,” a social media user posted.

These Jets Trade Rumors Are Absolutely Bonkers

The green and white acquired Adams TO HELP Garrett Wilson – not to replace him.

Wilson, 24, is a foundational piece of this Jets roster for the present and hopefully for many years to come. The former Ohio State product is under contract for the rest of 2024 and for 2025. In May, the Jets will have to decide on the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

According to Over The Cap, that fifth-year option price tag will be worth $16.7 million fully guaranteed.

Spoiler alert, the Jets are going to accept that. When they do, the team will have Wilson under cheap contract control for the next two and a half seasons.

At the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, Wilson will be eligible to discuss a long-term contract extension with the Jets.

It’ll be up to the organization to decide whether or not they want to pay Wilson early or allow things to play out. If the Jets wanted to wait they have two and a half years of control plus they have the ability to place back-to-back franchise tags on Wilson.

In other words, he wouldn’t be able to reach unrestricted free agency until 2029 if they pulled all of their available levers.

It might behoove them to pay early because the price tag on wide receivers continues to go exponentially up. Paying Wilson early could make him happy and save a few bucks at the end of the day.

The next offseason will be a big one for the Jets. Not only will Wilson be eligible to discuss a new deal, but so will Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall, and Jermaine Johnson.