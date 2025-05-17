NFL Sends Blunt Message to Jets: ‘Don’t Believe’

The New York Jets’ 2025 schedule was revealed on Wednesday, May 14.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said the NFL sent the Jets a very clear message.

“The Jets are amazing because last year with Aaron Rodgers, [they had] six prime time games. This year, two prime time games. So the league is telling us, don’t believe that much in the Jets. Understandable right now, we’ll see how it goes with a first-year head coach in Aaron Glenn, new GM Darren Mougey, and essentially a new re-made roster,” Schefter explained on “The Adam Schefter Podcast.”

ESPN #NFL Insider @AdamSchefter believes the league sent the #Jets a message with the results of the 2025 schedule: ‘The Jets are amazing because last year with Aaron Rodgers, [they had] six prime time games. This year, two prime time games. So the league is telling us, don’t… pic.twitter.com/VzqvGDoTfd — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 17, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Head Coach Aaron Glenn Gets His Jets Wish

Play

Throughout the offseason, head coach Aaron Glenn has wanted his Jets to “move in silence.”

The NFL schedule makers answered his prayers. As Schefter pointed out, there are only two prime time games and three standalone games overall, including the Week 6 London game versus the Denver Broncos.

The Jets’ schedule features 13 1 pm games on the 2025 schedule. All eight of their home games are in that 1 pm Sunday afternoon window.

Schefter interpreted that as a lack of belief from the NFL schedule makers.

However, when I spoke to the NFL’s senior director of broadcasting, Blake Jones, he had a different take.

“Yeah, look, I don’t think that’s the case. Having a prime time game in Week 11, I think, sends a message about featuring the Jets in a high-profile window with that Thursday night game against the Patriots. Look, when it comes down to it, the bulk of our games are played on Sunday afternoons. So by default, most teams are going to end up with a good chunk of games within that window. Like I said, there are a lot of reasons why we want some of those games on a Sunday afternoon to be a key for that 1 o’clock window or the 4 o’clock window. It’s not just prime time and those special one-off windows, it’s a lot about finding the right balance,” Jones told me on “Boy Green Daily.”

Jets Won’t Get the Benefit of the Doubt in 2025

Gang Green hasn’t made the playoffs in 14 years, the longest drought in all of North American sports.

This offseason, the Jets lost a ton of talent, highlighted by Rodgers at QB. It seems like the NFL schedule makers are going to wait to see the turnaround before the team is rewarded with more national window opportunities.

“We’re really curious what the Jets are going to be this year and we love the idea of finding those stories like you’re right maybe we should have done more prime time and oh by the way in a late week in the season one of these prime time games isn’t what we thought it would be let’s make sure we highlight this team that has really impressed us,” Jones told me on “Boy Green Daily.” “I think it is a little bit of that balance. We’re going to wait and see if they should get a little bit more exposure later on or if they are really going to be that anchor that holds down some of those other windows, even if they’re prime time.”

After hearing this from Adam Schefter, I immediately asked the #NFL’s senior director of broadcasting, Blake Jones, for his response as someone who is in the room making the #Jets schedule: ‘I don’t think that’s the case’ + pointed out the Week 11 @NFLonPrime #Patriots game as… https://t.co/0AujRalTSe pic.twitter.com/zBMoWd2vuM — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 17, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js