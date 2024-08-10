MVP QB Dazzles in Jets Last Second Preseason Win vs. Commanders

The New York Jets started off the 2024 preseason with a 20-17 victory over the Washington Commanders.

That was thanks in large part to the reigning UFL MVP Adrian Martinez who entered the game with 8:55 remaining in the third quarter.

Martinez operated the offense for four drives, two of which ended up with scores (a touchdown and the game-winning field goal).

Martinez Dazzles With Multiple Wow Plays in the Jets vs. Commanders Game

On Martinez’s first drive in the preseason opener, he showed off his wheels by converting on a third and seven play. Former Jets tight end and current broadcaster, Anthony Becht, did his best Tony Romo impression predicting he would use his legs in third and long situations on the NFL on CBS broadcast.

Martinez finished with two carries for 24 yards. In college running the football was one of his trademarks. At the collegiate level, Martinez toted the rock 619 times for 2,928 rushing yards. He averaged 4.7 yards per clip and finished with 45 scores on the ground.

Entering the fourth quarter, Martinez and the Jets’ offense faced a second and seven. Martinez showed patience in the pocket, waiting for the play to develop, and found his target wide receiver Tyler Harrell on a 19-yard connection for a fresh set of downs.

One of Martinez’s best plays of the day came a few moments later when he uncorked an absolute rainbow throw in the bucket to wideout Brandon Smith for the 37-yard connection deep down the right hash.

The other play that is in contention for the best play of the day highlighted Martinez’s abilities with his legs and his arms. On third and four with 3:45 remaining in the fourth quarter and the game hanging in the balance, Martinez took over.

He took the snap and waited in the pocket, things started to collapse around him so he evaded the pressure rolled out to his right, and found Smith again for a 33-yard connection.

Martinez finished the day with a 60% completion percentage (6-of-10), threw for 104 passing yards, averaged 10.4 yards per attempt, and didn’t take a sack. He also had a 95.4 quarterback rating.

The Jets Have a Race to Find out Who QB3 Will Be

Martinez is now right in the thick of the QB3 competition.

The other player to keep an eye out for is Andrew Peasley. He got the first whack at the pinata in the preseason opener versus the Commanders after Tyrod Taylor finished up.

Peasley finished 8-of-11 (73% completion percentage), threw for 73 passing yards, and had the only Jets passing touchdown of the day.

It was an absolute dime from Peasley finding wide receiver Jason Brownlee in the back left corner of the end zone for the 12-yard score.

Peasley, like Martinez, had four drives with the Jets offense and also contributed a pair of scores (a touchdown and a field goal at the end of the first half).

These preseason performances will go a long way in determining who ends up being the QB3 on the Jets 53-man roster in 2024.