$44 Million Jets Veteran Projected to Be Team’s Biggest Bust

The New York Jets have had their fair share of misses over the years, and wide receiver Allen Lazard is looking like one of the team’s most disappointing free-agent signings in a while.

Lazard had a disappointing 2023 campaign. Now, Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon is projected him to be the team’s biggest bust in 2024.

“Allen Lazard’s production tanked in 2023, but optimism for a bounce-back year is centered on a healthy Aaron Rodgers,” Kenyon wrote. “…Rodgers is very comfortable with Lazard. Garrett Wilson and Mike Williams should be targeted most often, though, making Lazard a hugely expensive No. 3 at best.”

The Jets signed Lazard to a four-year, $44 million deal in 2023. But there’s a real chance that he doesn’t make it to the end of that contract in New York.

Allen Lazard’s Struggles In New York

To say that things haven’t gone well for Lazard with the Jets would be an understatement.

As a former undrafted free agent, Lazard found his footing with the Green Bay Packers. He developed into a reliable blocker, as well as a key weapon for Aaron Rodgers. In five seasons with the Packers, he recorded 169 catches for 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas signed Lazard in hopes of replicating that connection with Rodgers in New York. Instead, Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles four players into the season, leaving Lazard to figure things out with a handful of backup quarterbacks.

That experiment went poorly for Lazard. He caught just 23 passes with one touchdown all years. By the end of the season, Lazard ended up becoming a healthy scratch for multiple games.

To make matters worse, reports have surfaced of Lazard struggling during offseason workouts, even with Rodgers back on the field.

It’s impressive that Lazard carved out a solid NFL career as an undrafted free agent. Unfortunately, it feels like 2024 might be his last chance to revive career before he becomes a potentially expendable player for the Jets.

New York’s Other Receiving Options

The Jets suddenly have some solid depth at wide receiver. That could make Lazard expendable in the near future.

Garrett Wilson has established himself as one of most exciting young receivers in the NFL. The 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year already has back-to-back seasons with 1,000 yards, and that’s without a stable situation at quarterback. A healthy Rodgers could help skyrocket Wilson’s production in 2024.

Joe Douglas made sure to surround Wilson with other weapons this offseason. Mike Williams will bring some stability on the opposite side of the third-year receiver. Although Williams is coming off a torn ACL, he has had multiple 1,000-yard seasons when healthy.

The Jets also drafted an intriguing slot receiver in Malachi Corley. A third-round pick out of Western Kentucky, Corley can be a really dangerous option after the catch with the ball in his hands.

Those three will likely be New York’s starters come Week 1. Expect the likes of Xavier Gipson, Lazard, and Malik Taylor to find their way onto the field for some playing time as well.

If everyone can stay healthy, however, it might mean another year with limited production for Lazard.