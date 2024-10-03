Jets WR Allen Lazard Fires off Message to Media Ahead of Vikings Game

When speaking with the media this week, New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard seemed to get a little ticked off.

He was asked if the offense had found its identity after the first four games of the 2024 season.

“We are figuring it out. Like I said earlier we haven’t reached our full potential. I think once we reach our full potential is when we find our true identity … it’s a work in progress & it’s a long season. It’s only four games into it. You guys can paint it, you guys can twist people’s comments, & make them bigger than they really are & everything. The bond in this locker room, the bond that we have as a team in this organization is a lot stronger than whatever words or headlines you guys are going to make out of it,” Lazard fired back.

The Jets as a Unit Have an Angry Disposition This Week

Lazard wasn’t the only one who seemed to have an issue with the media this week.

Head coach Robert Saleh got into a tense back-and-forth with the media on Wednesday, October 3.

He was asked about the “cadence thing” which was sparked from post-game commentary after the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

“There is no cadence issue, there never was a cadence issue, that was created,” Saleh said. ESPN’s Rich Cimini said the “created” comment from Saleh was “presumably, he meant by the media.”

Immediately following the Broncos game, Saleh said perhaps his team wasn’t “good enough or ready to handle all the cadence.” That sparked a comment from Aaron Rodgers who said maybe the real solution is holding players accountable versus just cutting back on one of his greatest strengths.

Saleh backtracked his comments the next day saying they wouldn’t mess with the cadence and that he was referencing the “operation” not the cadence.

More Jets-Media Drama With One of Their Star Players

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson appeared on “Bart and Hahn” on ESPN radio and delivered what appeared to be some eyebrow-raising comments.

“Don’t think we do a lot of different stuff, to be honest. I watch football on Sundays and I see a lot of teams mix it up and stuff like that, I don’t think we do that. I think we know our identity. It’s just about going out and executing it or figuring out if it’s going to work. I don’t think we’re trying a lot of different things,” Wilson said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini on social media. “I know, personally, my route tree hasn’t been what it has been the last two years as far as the stuff I’ve been running. It’s just about figuring out if it’s the right identity and whether it’s going to win games.”

After those comments went viral, Wilson directly responded to Cimini’s post.

“I didn’t jus ‘comment’ this, it was my answer to this strung out question,” Wilson responded with a video clip providing some additional context.

Saleh was asked about this exchange and he dismissed it saying he was glad that Wilson provided “context” to the quote.