Insider Demands $44 Million Jets Starter Gets Benched for Rookie

It’s time for the New York Jets to change the starting lineup.

SNY’s NFL Insider Connor Hughes recently ranted to explain why Allen Lazard should be riding the pine instead of rookie wide receiver Malachi Corley.

“Another week of Malachi Corley on the inactive list and it makes absolutely no sense to me. The Jets are eliminated from the playoffs and what they should do is exactly what Todd Bowles did, exactly what Adam Gase did, exactly what Robert Saleh did early in his tenure as well – get the players who can potentially contribute to this team in 2025 and beyond. Reps, reps, and more reps! Let them take their lumps now in a lost season hoping and believing that will help them in contributing to this team when they want to make a run in 2025 and beyond,” Hughes explained on “Jets Class.” “Corley is a player that the Jets loved in the draft. Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh, and yes – Aaron Rodgers.

For him to just be a complete non-factor? I don’t care if he doesn’t contribute as a punt gunner, I don’t care if he’s not on the kickoff or kickoff return team, oh by the way he should be on the kickoff return team. Get him out there because he can still make plays as a receiver. We saw that on his infamous touchdown where he dropped the ball before the goal-line. That is speed. It hasn’t been on the Jets offense this year. There is no reason he and other youthful guys on this roster shouldn’t be playing but specifically Corley – get him on the field! We don’t need to see Allen Lazard anymore, get the young guys out there.”

Another Team Insider Explains Corley’s Absence From the Lineup

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that Corley has been a “healthy scratch in six games” so far this season heading into Week 16.

“Why? It’s always a numbers game at receiver, but there’s more to it than that. The transition from college to pro hasn’t been easy for him, and the organization would like to see continued maturation from Corley before handing him a consistent role. Unfortunately for him, his rookie year will be remembered for his goal-line drop/fumble against the Houston Texans,” Cimini added.

In the Week 9 Thursday Night Football game against the Texans, Corley finally got his shot to show off his skills. The Jets ran a jet sweep play at the beginning of the second quarter. It was blocked perfectly as Corley strutted into the end zone from 19 yards out untouched. The only problem was Corley dropped the ball just before entering the end zone and the momentum from that drop carried the ball out of the back of the end zone which resulted in a touchback upon further review.

So instead of Corley scoring the first touchdown of his NFL career – he fumbled the ball, taking points off of the board, and gave the ball to the Texans.

This season Corley has appeared in eight games and has made one start. During those appearances, Corley has three receptions for 16 yards. He also has two rushing attempts for 26 yards.