Hi, Subscriber

Jets Keep $44 Million Starter After Massive Pay Cut in ‘Surprise’ Move

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Glenn, Jets
Getty
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn reacting at a presser.

In a surprise plot twist, the New York Jets will keep veteran wide out Allen Lazard.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap broke the news on Thursday, April 10.

“The Jets and wide receiver Allen Lazard have come to terms on a new contract, per a source with knowledge of the negotiations. Lazard, who was scheduled to earn $11 million in 2025, took an $8.5 million pay cut to remain under contract with the Jets in 2025. $1.75 million of his salary for the year is guaranteed. As part of the revised contract, Lazard will now become a free agent in 2026,” Fitzgerald explained.

Brian Costello of the New York Post called this result “a surprise.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lazard Ends up Sticking Around After Taking a Huge Pay Cut

Lazard had two years remaining on the $44 million contract he signed with the Jets in 2023. Now Lazard is on a one-year deal for $2.5 million with $1.75 million guaranteed.

The new Jets regime wanted to keep Lazard on the roster, but only at the right price.

“Agreeing to the new deal allows Lazard to participate in any offseason program of the Jets without the Jets being worried about an injury, guaranteeing the full $11 million,” Fitzgerald explained. “Lazard’s cap number this year will drop from $13.2 [million] to $4.6 million. His dead money in 2026 will be $4.368 million when his contract voids.”

Jets Regime Talks Lazard and Potential of Sticking Around

Back at the Annual League Meetings, Jets general manager Darren Mougey discussed the Lazard contract situation.

“In regards to Allen Lazard, we are working through that right now, but feel good about where that is going,” Mougey said.

When asked a follow-up about what does “working through that” mean, Mougey provided some additional details.

“In regard to potential restructuring of the contract, but [we] hope to have Allen on the team,” Mougery said. “That’s the hope [that Lazard is on the team in 2025], but we will work through that. It’s fluid.”

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Kris Boyd's headshot K. Boyd
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Andre Cisco's headshot A. Cisco
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Austin McNamara's headshot A. McNamara
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Josh Reynolds's headshot J. Reynolds
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Stone Smartt's headshot S. Smartt
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Jay Tufele's headshot J. Tufele
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Pokey Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Latest Jets News Alerts

Tony Adams : Officially back with Jets

Adams signed his restricted free-agent tender with the Jets on Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports. Adams will return to the Jets on a one-year contract, which the team offered him in March. He has appeared in 30 games over the past two seasons, starting all but four of those while compiling 166 tackles and 11 passes defensed over that span. Adams can tentatively be penciled in as the starting strong safety heading into 2025, though the Jets could still add competition via the draft or free agency.

Comments

Jets Keep $44 Million Starter After Massive Pay Cut in ‘Surprise’ Move

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x