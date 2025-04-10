Jets Keep $44 Million Starter After Massive Pay Cut in ‘Surprise’ Move

In a surprise plot twist, the New York Jets will keep veteran wide out Allen Lazard.

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap broke the news on Thursday, April 10.

“The Jets and wide receiver Allen Lazard have come to terms on a new contract, per a source with knowledge of the negotiations. Lazard, who was scheduled to earn $11 million in 2025, took an $8.5 million pay cut to remain under contract with the Jets in 2025. $1.75 million of his salary for the year is guaranteed. As part of the revised contract, Lazard will now become a free agent in 2026,” Fitzgerald explained.

Brian Costello of the New York Post called this result “a surprise.”

Allen Lazard and the Jets got a new deal done. Lazard will remain on the Jets in a surprise. https://t.co/fJO9vsrw5H — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) April 10, 2025

Lazard Ends up Sticking Around After Taking a Huge Pay Cut

Lazard had two years remaining on the $44 million contract he signed with the Jets in 2023. Now Lazard is on a one-year deal for $2.5 million with $1.75 million guaranteed.

The new Jets regime wanted to keep Lazard on the roster, but only at the right price.

“Agreeing to the new deal allows Lazard to participate in any offseason program of the Jets without the Jets being worried about an injury, guaranteeing the full $11 million,” Fitzgerald explained. “Lazard’s cap number this year will drop from $13.2 [million] to $4.6 million. His dead money in 2026 will be $4.368 million when his contract voids.”

Jets Regime Talks Lazard and Potential of Sticking Around

Back at the Annual League Meetings, Jets general manager Darren Mougey discussed the Lazard contract situation.

“In regards to Allen Lazard, we are working through that right now, but feel good about where that is going,” Mougey said.

When asked a follow-up about what does “working through that” mean, Mougey provided some additional details.

“In regard to potential restructuring of the contract, but [we] hope to have Allen on the team,” Mougery said. “That’s the hope [that Lazard is on the team in 2025], but we will work through that. It’s fluid.”

Sure sounds like the #Jets would like to keep WR Allen Lazard on the roster in 2025 albeit at a lesser number than he is currently projected to make aka a pay cut. GM Darren Mougey said they’re ’working through that right now’ + described it as a ‘fluid’ situation. In other… pic.twitter.com/Ali3iUIkLl — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 30, 2025

