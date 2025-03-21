Hi, Subscriber

Jets Slated to Make Surprise Move With $44 Million Starter

  • 207 Views
  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Glenn, Jets
Getty
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn speaking during his media availability at the 2025 NFL Combine.

A plot twist has emerged in the New York Jets offseason plans.

Gang Green planned on cutting ties with veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard ahead of the open market. The team granted permission to Lazard and his representatives to seek a trade. Nothing came of it, yet Lazard remains on the roster.

“The biggest shocker of free agency for the Jets so far might be that Lazard remains on the roster — and until further notice is their best option as the No. 2 wide receiver,” Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini described Lazard still being on the roster as one of the “early surprises in free agency.” He revealed that many assumed Lazard would be cut because of his “$13.2 million cap charge.”

“Considering the dearth of proven receivers on the roster and the lack of quality in the free agent market, it would be prudent to keep Lazard, perhaps reworking his contract. He and Wilson are the only two pass catchers (wideouts and tight ends) with more than one touchdown reception last season,” Cimini added.

Lazard has two years remaining on the $44 million contract he signed with the Jets in 2023.

Jets Might End up Getting Stuck With Lazard in 2025

Garrett Wilson is a true special No. 1 wide receiver.

However, he doesn’t have any help in the Jets WR room. The depth chart lacks star power, depth, and proven experience.

Lazard, 29, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He scratched and clawed to make the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad. Lazard eventually caught the eye of the Green Bay Packers and transformed into a quality role player after joining their 53-man roster.

During his five years with the Packers, he appeared in 57 games and made 40 starts. Lazard caught 169 receptions for 2,236 receiving yards and hauled in 20 touchdowns.

Lazard bolted for the Jets in free agency but didn’t find the same success in New York.

The 6-foot-5, 227-pound receiver has appeared in 26 games and has made 22 starts for the Jets. During that stretch, Lazard has 60 catches for 841 receiving yards and seven scores.

Lazard over the past two years has been among the league leaders in drop rate.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

He rubbed the coaching staff the wrong way in 2023. So much so that Robert Saleh openly questioned his edge at the podium and made him a healthy scratch at the end of the season.

The question for new head coach Aaron Glenn is can he light that fire that once burned bright inside Lazard? If he can, keeping him on the roster makes a lot of sense. However, if he can’t, Lazard might not be long for New York.

Lazard Isn’t out of the Woods Yet

The original plan was for the Jets to cut Lazard. There is a world where he is still on the roster in 2025. However there is also still a chance that he isn’t on the roster either.

NFL teams are allowed a maximum of two early post-June 1 designations per offseason. That allows a team to spread the dead cap hit of a player across two years as opposed to taking it all in one.

The Jets used one on linebacker C.J. Mosley and one on quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

However, there is a loophole that teams can still take advantage of.

The Jets “could simply wait until June 1 to release Lazard and save more money — $11 million instead of $6.6 million,” Rosenblatt explained.

This would allow the Jets to see if they can find a reasonable replacement in the 2025 NFL draft. If they do, the Jets can cut Lazard during the summer. However, if they’re unable to find a sufficient replacement they could always bring him back as a last resort.

Another possibility is wherever Rodgers eventually lands in free agency could open up a trade opportunity. The Jets could hold onto Lazard, wait for Rodgers to sign with a team, then call up that club and send them Lazard to reunite with Rodgers.

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Kris Boyd's headshot K. Boyd
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Andre Cisco's headshot A. Cisco
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Austin McNamara's headshot A. McNamara
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Stone Smartt's headshot S. Smartt
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Jay Tufele's headshot J. Tufele
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Pokey Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets Slated to Make Surprise Move With $44 Million Starter

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x