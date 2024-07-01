$44 Million Jets Veteran Named Top Trade Target

The New York Jets may not be done making moves before training camp, as veterans like Allen Lazard could still be trade pieces to offload ahead of the 2024 season.

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey laid out a couple of Jets players who could be trade targets. For Lazard, Tansey explained why offloading the veteran receiver would make sense before camp.

“The offseason acquisition of Mike Williams relegated Lazard to third-at-best on the depth chart,” Tansey wrote. “Lazard would be an expensive trade prospect for any team to acquire, but if the Rodgers era is a complete failure, the Jets could cut ties with the veteran wide out to clear space for their younger wide receivers to earn as much playing time as possible.”

Lazard was a huge disappointment after signing a four-year, $44 million contract last offseason. A trade could help both sides with a fresh start ahead of 2024.

Israel Abanikanda and Haason Reddick were the two other Jets mentioned.

Allen Lazard’s Unlikely NFL Career

Expectations weren’t high for Lazard coming out of college. Things may not be going well in New York, but he’s carved out a respectable NFL career out of seemingly nowhere.

Lazard was a key contributor at Iowa State over his college career. However, despite being a 6’4″ receiver with three All-Big 12 selections, he went undrafted in 2018. The Jacksonville Jaguars picked him up as a UDFA, but he never saw the field.

The Packers signed Lazard off Jacksonville’s practice squad later that year. He became a full-time contributor the following year, then a starter in 2020. While he never earned national accolades, he became a key contributor over five seasons in Green Bay. He finished his tenure there with 2,236 yards and 20 touchdowns on 169 catches.

What made Lazard really stand out for the Packers was his blocking ability. Head coach Matt LaFleur would describe him as a “war daddy” for his efforts as a blocker.

The Jets decided to bring him in before 2023 as a familiar face for Aaron Rodgers. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned. He had just 311 yards and a single touchdown last year, and was a healthy scratch by the end of the year.

Rodgers’ absence likely played a factor in his struggles. But that may not be enough of an excuse for the Jets to justify keeping him around.

Latest Rumors on Allen Lazard

The trade rumors surrounding Lazard aren’t new. In fact, the Jets reportedly made the veteran receiver available in trade talks back in March of this offseason.

It’s doesn’t bode well that the Jets weren’t able to find a trade partner. To make matters worse, Lazard is now struggling in offseason workouts, according to Zack Rosenblatt with The Athletic.

“During seven-on-seven drills, Lazard dropped a pass from Rodgers at the sideline,” Rosenblatt wrote back in May. “All told, Rodgers was 1 of 5 when targeting Lazard in seven-on-seven or 11-on-11 drills — and 8 for 10 when targeting anyone else.”

The Jets already likely have their starting receivers figured out. Garrett Wilson is the team’s star, and Mike Williams provides another veteran outside option. Meanwhile, the Jets drafted a legit YAC threat in Malachi Corley in the third round.

With so many other starting-caliber options, Lazard could be playing for a different team by the time the 2024 regular season comes around.