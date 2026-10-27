Jets Sign Ex-Chiefs Rookie After T’Vondre Sweat Injury

The New York Jets have added some insurance on the defensive line. The team announced on X that they have signed former Kansas City Chiefs rookie Amari McNeill to the practice squad.

“McNeill most recently spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. In the preseason, McNeill appeared in all three games, playing 72 snaps on defense and 9 on special teams. He recorded a QB hit, a sack and a TFL against the Buccaneers. McNeill played collegiately at Colorado (2023-25), appearing in 32 games across three seasons after transferring from Tennessee (2021-22). Last season, McNeill played in 9 games (starting in 5) and missed three due to injury. He was a member of the Big 12 Conference’s Defensive Line of the Year and finished his Colorado career with 77 total tackles, 15 TFL, 7 sacks and 3 forced fumbles,” Jets editorial contributor Amanda Vogt wrote.

He is listed at 6-foot-4 and weighs 300 pounds.

This signing raised some alarm bells after nose tackle T’Vondre Sweat got injured during the Week 7 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Insider Provides More Details

On Tuesday, October 27, ESPN’s Rich Cimini posted, “I’d expect the Jets to work out some DTs today, considering T’Vondre Sweat’s knee injury. Still no word on his timetable. He’s their best run stuffer and losing him for an extended period would be a blow. David Onyemata [is] still on IR. Rookie Darrell Jackson Jr. probably would be elevated to a starting role.”

During the second quarter of the Jets matchup on Sunday versus the Dolphins, Sweat got hurt with some friendly fire. Defensive back Dane Belton was trying to make a play on a scrambling Malik Willis and accidentally slammed into Sweat.

Sweat received medical attention on the field, but ultimately was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power, albeit with a bit of a limp.

The Jets quickly ruled him out for the game with a knee injury. Head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t provide an injury update after the game nor during his media availability on Monday.

On the latest episode of the “Jets Collective” podcast, Cimini said, “It looks like T’Vondre Sweat is going to be down for a while. I mean, I don’t know the extent of that injury, but that one is going to hurt them. I mean, their run defense was shaky with him. You take the big man out of the middle, that really changes the dynamic … I’m assuming Sweat’s going to be gone for a while.”

Getting Into the Numbers With Sweat

The Jets acquired Sweat earlier this offseason in a rare player-for-player swap with the Tennessee Titans for pass rusher Jermaine Johnson.

Sweat had appeared in all seven games this season for the Jets, and he made six starts. With those opportunities, he collected 17 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

It’s hard to replace Sweat with a one-for-one swap if he is set to miss serious time. The Jets have him listed at 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales at 366 pounds.