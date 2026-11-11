Terms of Jets Lions Trade Change 24 Hours Later

The only trade the New York Jets made ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline was moving veteran safety Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions.

When ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter originally broke the news on X, he said, “Trade: Jets are sending S Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions for a 2028 6th-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Cisco’s on an expiring contract.”

However, 24 hours later, there was a change to the deal.

“The terms of the Jets-Lions trade for S Andre Cisco have been changed. Instead of receiving a 2028 6th-round pick, the Jets will now receive a 2029 6th-round pick,” NFL Insider Ari Meirov said in an update.

Typically, in NFL circles, the further away the draft is, the less value the pick has. No explanation was provided for the change in terms.

Grading the Trade

ESPN’s Seth Walder graded that deal between the Jets and the Lions. He gave Detroit a “C” grade, and New York received a “B+”.

“The Lions have acquired safety depth in Cisco while the team awaits Kerby Joseph‘s return. Brian Branch returned to game action in Week 7 after recovering from an Achilles injury suffered last December and has played alongside Chuck Clark. Joseph hasn’t played since Week 6 last year due to a knee injury but recently returned to practice,” Walder wrote.

“In Cisco, the Lions get a veteran deep safety who could work with Clark to complement Branch until Joseph returns. But Cisco had been mostly relegated to the bench in New York, having not had double-digit defensive snaps since Week 3. That number dropped to zero on Sunday, with Malachi Moore playing ahead of him,” Walder revealed.

“Cisco is only 26 years old and costs $2 million this year between base salary and per game roster bonuses, with the Lions presumably taking over the remainder of the money owed. To me, this is pricey for a player who hasn’t really been playing for the Jets and who, ideally, won’t play all that much for the Lions if Joseph is able to return to his previous level of play,” Walder stated.

“It makes sense for the Jets to trade him — they are well out of contention and Cisco is on an expiring contract — and I’m guessing they were pleased to get this kind of return,” Walder speculated.

Better for Jets to Get Something Than Nothing

I’ll be honest, the Jets getting a sixth-rounder regardless of which year they got it in was surprising value for a player you benched. Good on general manager Darren Mougey because Cisco’s only path back to the field would have been because of injury.

However, not everyone threw rose petals at the Jets’ feet for this deal.

Kevin Patra of the NFL Media Group gave the Jets a “C+” for this deal.

“Cisco mostly played a supporting role for the Jets this season and has seen his time on defense plummet after Week 3. He played zero defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss in Kansas City. Malachi Moore took over in three-safety sets, making Cico expendable. A 2028 sixth-rounder for a player not in your plans is better than nothing, but no one is getting star grades for this bland swap,” Patra bluntly explained.