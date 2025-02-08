Darren Mougey Makes First Free Agent Signing as Jets GM

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey has checked off his first free agency move from his bucket list.

The team announced on social media that they have signed veteran fullback Andrew Beck to a “Reserve/Future contract.”

We have signed FB Andrew Beck to a Reserve/Future contract. — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 7, 2025

NFL Insider Aaron Wilson confirmed that Beck’s deal is a “one-year contract.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini said on X previously Twitter, “Let the record show that Jets GM Darren Mougey has made his first transaction” in response to the Beck transaction.

Interesting First Addition for Mougey on the Jets

Beck, 28, entered the league as an undrafted free agent back in 2019.

The former Texas product has been on five different NFL teams over that period. Beck spent the longest time with the Denver Broncos from 2019 through 2022.

That is where Beck crossed over with current Jets GM Darren Mougey.

During his career, Beck has appeared in 70 games and has made 22 starts. Beck has 25 career receptions for 214 receiving yards with three receiving touchdowns.

However, the highlight of his NFL career to date was returning a kickoff for a touchdown as a fullback. During the 2023 season as a member of the Houston Texans, Beck initially muffs the kick at the 10-yard line, but collects himself and the ball taking it 90 yards to the crib.

ANDREW BECK WHAT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/myxIChnNsd — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2023

“This is an interesting one. Jets sign veteran FB Andrew Beck. The Lions offense had used a FB in the past, although not this past season. Wonder if that’s something [Tanner] Engstrand plans to implement in his offense in 2025,” The Jet Press speculated on social media. “Also of note that Darren Mougey’s first player transaction is signing a former Broncos player. Probably won’t be the only one this offseason.”

Rick Spielman Details New Role With the Jets

Former NFL general manager Rick Spielman revealed on “With The First Pick” podcast that he is taking a full-time role with the Jets as a senior football advisor.

Spielman lives in Florida and will work remotely most of the time. However, he will attend the NFL tentpole events including the NFL Combine, pro days, and things of that nature.

Spielman will serve as a “sounding board” and the final decision makers in this structure will still be head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey.

This was an important addition to Mougey’s staff. The former Broncos exec is the third youngest GM in the NFL at 39. Spielman has been an NFL general manager at two different places and had a ton of success with the Minnesota Vikings.

If Mougey encounters any struggles with the job, Spielman is someone he can bounce things off of. Sort of in the same way that Glenn can do with his defensive coordinator Steve Wilks who has served as a head coach previously. In addition to Spielman’s experience in the head chair, he is also a valued scout who can bring his expertise to the table for the pro personnel side in free agency and with evaluations of the draft.