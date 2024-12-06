Aaron Rodgers Fires off Angry Message About Jets Final Stretch

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reacting in the middle of an NFL game.

Agree to disagree.

There was an argument made that Aaron Rodgers has to show something in this final five-game stretch for the New York Jets to increase his chances of returning in 2025.

“I think it is ridiculous, with all due respect. If they want me to stay, fantastic. If it takes these five games, maybe they don’t know what I bring to the table. But that being said, I’d love to play really freaking well the last five games,” Rodgers responded.

Aaron Rodgers was asked about using these final 5 games to make his case for why he should stay with the #Jets in 2025 & he seemed to get a little testy with his answer: ‘I think it is ridiculous, with all due respect. If they want me to stay, fantastic. If it takes these 5… pic.twitter.com/3c5KZ7N3if — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 5, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, “There has been no firm and final decision, but sources with knowledge of [Woody] Johnson’s thinking say Rodgers must play far better down the stretch for the opportunity to return in 2025.”

A Message Delivered to the Jets and Beyond?!

ESPN’s Rich Cimini interpreted Rodgers’ commentary as a “strong message Wednesday to team ownership — and perhaps potential future employers.”

Rodgers at 41 years of age believes he has nothing to prove this season. Cimini said his aggressive response about the final stretch of the season was him “inferring that his career accomplishments should supersede his performance down the stretch. The four-time MVP said it would be ‘ridiculous’ to make a player with his résumé audition for next season.”

The former Cal product will moonwalk into the Pro Football Hall of Fame first ballot five years after he hangs up his cleats. That is not up for debate.

However that past glory has little to do with the right now. The uncomfortable truth is Rodgers isn’t the same player he was 10 years ago or even when he won his back-to-back MVP awards in 2020 and 2021.

Rodgers is having a down year statistically. He is on pace to throw 11 interceptions this season which would be only the fourth time in his career that he has thrown double-digit picks in a single season.

Rodgers’ 6.3 yards per attempt this season is the lowest mark of his career. He is old, isn’t pushing the ball downfield, banged up, and there is no sign of improvement. That is particularly alarming coming off of the bye week where Rodgers, in theory, should be his freshest.

Rodgers Future Is Still Undecided and It’ll Stay That Way for a Bit

Absent the Jets just abruptly releasing Rodgers in the middle of the season, which appears unlikely, his future with the team is to be determined.

Interim Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich named Rodgers his starter for the Week 14 Miami Dolphins game and, barring injury, for the rest of the season.

A funny interaction occurred during Rodgers’ weekly availability with the media.

He was asked if anyone in the building told him they wanted him back.

“A lot of people have, yeah. Not the people who are making those decisions,” Rodgers said with a laugh.

Funny moment during the Aaron Rodgers presser. 🤣 A media member asked if anyone in the #Jets organization has told him that they want him back in 2025: ‘A lot of people have, yeah. Not the people that are making those decisions.’ 😭 🎥 @nyjets #JetUp pic.twitter.com/4QSl7IyK5e — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 5, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

It was a funny response, but it’s true. The Jets don’t have a general manager or a head coach right now. Whoever is hired to fill those positions will have a say on whether Rodgers returns or not.

Whether A-Rod likes it or not, how he performs over the final five games will help paint the picture for the new group taking over.

If Rodgers implodes down the stretch that’ll make it a lot easier for the next regime to move on. However if he lights it up and looks good that’ll give this new regime a lot to think about.