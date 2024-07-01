Former Jets Pro Bowler Joins Team’s Coaching Staff

Former New York Jets cornerback Antonio Cromartie has found his next opportunity thanks to the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

Cromartie announced on X that he will be joining the Jets coaching staff for training camp.

The Bill Walsh program is designed to help get minority coaches across the league more opportunities to get their foot in the door. Former players and current coaches are allowed into the fellowship, getting an opportunity to work with coaching staffs during offseason workouts and training camp.

Cromartie began coaching in 2018, working as an intern for the Jets. He’s since worked as a graduate assistant for Texas A&M as well as a defensive analyst for Saint Augustine.

Now, Cromartie will get an opportunity to get even more coaching experience at the NFL level.

Antonio Cromartie’s NFL Career

As a first-round pick out of Florida State, Cromartie came into the league with expectations and pressure to play at a high level. It’s safe to say that he met those expectations.

It took some time for Cromartie to get acclimated to the NFL. A torn ACL in his final season at Florida State kept him from playing at his full potential as a rookie. However, he hit the ground running for the San Diego Chargers in his second season, snagging a league-leading 10 interceptions with 18 pass breakups. He was named a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler for his performance.

However, Cromartie’s time in San Diego didn’t last much longer. He was traded to the Jets in 2010 for a conditional second-round pick. He didn’t accumulate any other accolades for the Chargers, but had 15 interceptions over four seasons.

Cromartie found consistent production and success in New York. He played with the team for four seasons during his first stint with the Jets. During that time, he racked up 13 interceptions, 51 pass breakups, and two more Pro Bowl selections.

After another Pro Bowl year with the Arizona Cardinals in 2014, Cromartie returned to the Jets after that lone season away from the team. He even signed a four-year, $32 million deal with New York, but was released after just one season.

Cromartie retired after just one more season in the league. He finished his career with 31 interceptions, 116 pass breakups, four Pro Bowls, and a first-team All-Pro. He also shares the record for the longest touchdown in NFL history at the maximum 109 yards.

Now, Cromartie is hoping that the Bill Walsh fellowship can help him take his coaching career to the next level.

New York’s Latest Star Cornerback

The Jets have had a history of star players playing cornerback over the last couple decades. Sauce Gardner hopes to continue that tradition as he ascends into superstardom.

Gardner was the No. 4 pick in 2022 after a standout college career at Cincinnati. He wasted no time making a name for himself at the NFL level. Along with Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2022, he was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

In fact, Gardner is already a two-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro despite being in the league for just two seasons. He’s had an immediate impact on the Jets secondary, using his size and fluidity to blanket opposing receivers.

Gardner will have an opportunity to pick up a thing or two from a former star in Cromartie during training camp.