Jets Long-Term QB Search Predicted to End With Legacy Addition

The New York Jets’ long search for a franchise quarterback is predicted to finally come to an end in the 2027 NFL draft.

The Bleacher Report Scouting Department put together a mock draft to predict how things would play out. With the No. 3 overall pick in the first round, B/R predicted that Texas quarterback Arch Manning would take his talents to New York.

“Another Manning lands in New York City (technically New Jersey, but that’s neither here nor there). The hype around Arch Manning this fall will be staggering. A combination of being a member of football’s royal family and legitimate upside as a franchise quarterback, while playing for a true college football blueblood with legitimate national title aspirations, will place the latest Manning under a microscope unlike anything a prospect has quite experienced,” B/R posted.

“All the Texas quarterback has to do is ride the wave, handle the scrutiny with some grace and continue to show improvement. If he does those things, he’s a virtual lock to be a top-three pick in April. Gang Green’s decades-long search for a franchise quarterback ends. Manning could have well been worth the wait,” B/R wrote.

“Manning found his footing from the middle part of the 2025 season and finished strong,” B/R scout Dame Parson said. “He does need to start faster during the upcoming season, stay healthy and be consistent as a pocket passer. He has the requisite size (6’4″, 222 lbs), athleticism and flashes of mental processing to become a franchise quarterback. The Jets have promising young offensive talent but lack a future face of the franchise, which Manning can fill.”

That Doesn’t Make Any Sense

Before we reveal the other Jets’ first-round picks from this scenario, a quick challenge flag.

In this write-up, the Arizona Cardinals had the No. 1 overall pick, the Miami Dolphins had the No. 2 overall pick, and the Jets had the No. 3 overall pick.

The Cardinals selected Miami passer Darian Mensah. Makes sense. They need a quarterback, and they took one.

However, Miami took Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith.

“Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is arguably the best draft prospect in over a decade,” Bleacher Report’s scouting department wrote.

That may be true, but this is a quarterback-driven league. If the Dolphins have a bad enough season that they finish with the No. 2 overall pick, that likely means their quarterback play was underwhelming. It seems hard to believe that in one of the deepest quarterback classes ever, the Dolphins would punt on that opportunity for a pass catcher.

The Other Jets Results in This Mock Scenario

It is well documented that the Jets hold three first-round picks in 2027. After going offense with the first pick, the scouting staff predicted that the Jets would rebuild their secondary.

With the 12th overall pick via the Indianapolis Colts, the Jets selected Clemson cornerback Ashton Hampton.

Then, with the 17th overall pick via the Dallas Cowboys or the Green Bay Packers, the Jets took Notre Dame safety Brauntae Johnson.

Those are both positions of need now and will still likely be positions of need next offseason.