Jets Get Trashed After Taking Elite Speedster With Major Problems

The New York Jets needed a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft, and they walked away with one. However, critics shared their disdain for the selection on social media.

With the No. 110 overall pick in the fourth round, the Jets selected Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith.

NBC draft analyst Connor Rogers called the decision “a massive reach.”

“Legitimate track speed on tape. He was a track guy, but he is still a track guy. That’s the problem for me. 10 drops in 2024. I mean that is a 16.7% drop rate on catchable targets. That is one of the worst rates in college football. Not in the draft, in college football. He doesn’t track well, concentration [and] body control struggles, a body catcher, the routes don’t have tempo. It’s nice when you have 4.3 wheels, can you tempo your routes?” Rogers openly questioned.

“I thought this was a sixth-round player … I don’t understand that pick.”

The #Jets taking Georgia WR Arian Smith No. 110 overall in the fourth round did NOT receive rave reviews… 😅@ConnorJRogers: 'This is a massive reach' + 'I thought this was a 6th round player.'@DP_NFL: 'The drops are a legitimate problem with him.' According to @dpbrugler in…

Rogers also took his criticisms of the selection to social media.

A fan responded to the Smith pick by saying, “You can teach how to better catch the ball. You can’t teach speed.”

Rogers bluntly responded to that by saying, “Going to need to also teach just about everything else at the position too.”

There Are Some Pros and Cons to the Speedster From Georgia

Play

Smith, 23, had the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time at the 2025 NFL combine (4.36).

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has him as the No. 20-ranked wide receiver in this draft class.

“Having averaged almost 20 yards per catch over his career, Smith looks like a blur zooming down/across the field (when untouched) and forces defenders to respect him deep, which creates underneath space when working back to the ball. He isn’t a natural catcher of the football, and he left a lot of production on the field because of drops — although, he showed improved confidence finishing grabs away from his body during Senior Bowl practices. Overall, Smith is a vertical target who lacks polish and catch-point consistency, but he has the type of speed to pop a big play or two each game. His potential role as a gunner and decoy will boost his chances of sticking on the back end of an NFL roster,” Brugler said in “The Beast.”

Smith is coming off a career year in his final season with the Bulldogs. He finished with 48 receptions for 817 receiving yards and scored four touchdowns. That was his only year of legitimate production in college.

Smith Has One Prominent Media Personality in His Corner

Super Bowl-winning head coach turned media personality Jon Gruden highlighted Smith ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.

“Alright, I’m going to give you my sleeper. This is a young man I know personally, his name is Arian Smith. This guy can roll, man, this guy runs sub 4.3, [and] I know he has some catch issues, some hand drops, but I’ve seen this guy working out. [He has been] working his [expletive] off. This guy can change direction, he has rare acceleration, he can do the one thing you can’t coach: he can rip the top off. He will strike fear in people,” Gruden explained.

Here's my sleeper WR in this year's NFL Draft: Georgia's ARIAN SMITH Guy can fly, he's been around the FFCA and I can't wait to see who scoops him up!

The Jets needed someone who could take the top off of a defense, and they got it. If they can refine the player, the Jets might have gotten a gem. However, there are still some major issues with this Jets receiving room, and Smith didn’t solve the issues.