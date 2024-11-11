Jets Get Embarrassed by Cardinals; Defensive Coaches Should Be Fired

The New York Jets winning streak lasted all of one game.

In Week 10, the green and white came crashing back down to Earth after a 31-6 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. With that, the team fell to 3-7 and their playoff hopes are on life support if not nonexistent.

The backbone of the team during this regime has been their defense, but the bottom fell out against the Cardinals. It was an utter embarrassment. So much so that the team should just clean house with its defensive coaching staff.

This Jets Defense Is a Shell of Itself

The most disconcerting moment from the game is the Jets’ inability to tackle. Simple plays that would have been four or five-yard gains transformed into chunk plays.

Interim Jets head coach Jeff Ulbrich made it a point in his media availability to state that they had a tackling seminar this week in preparation for the Cardinals game on how to do it properly. I guess the majority of the team skipped that meeting.

The effort wasn’t good enough, the technique hasn’t been good enough, and it’s time to pull the plug on this entire operation.

The first five drives of the game for the Cardinals all resulted in scores: touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, field goal, and a touchdown.

They weren’t just scores – they were demoralizing long drives. Those drives went 70 yards, 70 yards, 70 yards, 49 yards, and 88 yards.

It was a pathetic effort with the Jets’ season on the line. This group is talented but obviously, they haven’t lived up to it. That is on coaching.

It’s time for the Jets to end this regime and burn it all down. There are too many excuses and not enough results – point blank.

Who Will Be Making These Decisions?

Owner Woody Johnson fired former head coach Robert Saleh after Week 5. He will have more decisions to make sooner rather than later.

“Jets employees are preparing for team owner Woody Johnson to again take a political post with the Donald Trump administration, sources say. Nothing has been explicitly stated to the team regarding Johnson’s next move, but a team source said ‘everyone is assuming’ a Johnson appointment of some sort will take place,” CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones revealed.

However, due to the timing of everything, Johnson should be able to make the head coaching hire and potentially the general manager hire before he sets off later this year. At that point he would hand off the keys of the franchise to his brother, Christopher Johnson, to take over from there.

“When Trump named Johnson his Ambassador to the United Kingdom in 2017, the appointment was announced in late January of 2017. But he was officially confirmed in August. If that timeline is followed this time, Johnson would run the team’s coaching search, potentially hire a coach by the Super Bowl, take the organization through the transition, then hand it over to his brother, Christopher Johnson. This time, however, Christopher isn’t new to day-to-day operations for the Jets, having done it before,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shared.