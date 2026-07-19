Analyst Has Embarrassingly Bad Jets OL Take Before Camp

This may take the cake for the worst analysis of the year.

Scott DiBenedetto of Fantasy Points ranked the New York Jets’ offensive line 28th in the NFL. That could cause an outcry from the fan base for a low ranking, but that isn’t what we are calling out here.

For each NFL team, he revealed his “projected starting lineup.” For the Jets, he put Armand Membou and Chukwuma Okorafor as co-starters at right tackle.

“Jets OL ranked 28th in the NFL makes more sense when you think Armand Membou is competing with Chukwuma Okorafor for the starting RT job lmao,” The Jet Press responded.

A Jets fan responded, “Are they serious? Membou is the best player on the entire Jets roster.”

“Does anyone really think Membou won’t be starting?” a fan incredulously asked.

Nonsense Take That Should Discredit Football Knowledge

If it isn’t clear, Membou isn’t competing with Okorafor for the starting right tackle job.

Membou was the No. 7 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. He started all 17 games of his rookie season, appearing in 100% of the offensive snaps.

During the offseason, ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed his top-10 rankings at every position in the league based on a panel of league execs, coaches, and scouts.

In the offensive tackle ranking, Membou received top-10 votes at his position just a year into his professional career.

An anonymous NFL coordinator told Fowler that Membou has the potential to be the “best run blocker” in the league.

He is one of the team’s best players. The big question for Membou is what will the encore be in 2026, not whether he will start.

Key Depth Piece

Okorafor, 28, will turn 29 before the start of the 2026 season.

He joined the Jets during free agency last offseason. The veteran big man was available for 14 of the 17 games, but he didn’t register a single offensive snap.

The Jets were the only team in the NFL to have the same starting five offensive linemen all season long.

Okorafor re-signed with the team during free agency on a one-year deal for $1.48 million that included $1.1 million in guaranteed money.

The former Western Michigan product is volcano insurance for the Jets. What are the chances of a volcanic eruption in the New York or New Jersey area? Probably not high, but it isn’t 0%. In a perfect world, Okorafor would have a second straight season in which he doesn’t play a snap, but knowing they have him is a comforting thought just in case.

That would mean the Jets’ starting offensive line had a second consecutive fully healthy season. That feels unlikely with a 17-game schedule and considering the violent nature of the game.

If Okorafor has to get into the lineup, the Jets can feel confident that he can hold down the fort.

Okorafor has appeared in 92 games and has made 60 starts during his eight years in the NFL. He has experience and is cheap on the salary cap. It’s the perfect combination.

He is excellent depth, but it should be reiterated that Okorafor is absolutely not in the running to be the starting right tackle.