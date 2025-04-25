Jets Rookie Armand Membou Makes Promise to QB Justin Fields

The New York Jets selected Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round.

Minutes after being drafted, Membou spoke with the media on a conference call.

“Yeah, I’d say they’re getting a mauler for sure in the run game, and then in pass pro, someone very consistent. I’m going to make sure to keep my quarterback clean,” Membou promised Justin Fields.

Rookie #Jets OL @armandmembou made a promise to his new QB @justnfields that he will keep him clean in pass protection. 🥹 This can be one of the best O-Lines in football in 2025! 🎥 @nyjets #JetUp #NFLDraft LINK: https://t.co/s8eti7QQYE pic.twitter.com/5CorKVlXeG — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 25, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Listen, I know this, every skill player on our offense is excited right now just because of what we have upfront,” Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said.

Fields Should Have a Big Smile on His Face After Jets First Round Pick

Play

There are two reasons that Fields should be very pleased with the Jets’ first-round draft plans.

First off, they didn’t take a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick. Secondly, the Jets used a premium resource to build around Fields.

No team in the NFL has invested more in the offensive line since 2020 than the Jets have. The green and white have used four top-14 picks in the trenches since 2020.

That list of players includes Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Olu Fashanu, and the aforementioned Membou.

If Fields fails with the Jets, it won’t be because of a lack of resources invested in the O-Line.

Ring the Bell to Start the Right Tackle Competition

Play

The only missing piece on the Jets’ offensive line was at right tackle. This offseason, veteran Morgan Moses bolted to the division rival New England Patriots by way of a $24 million contract.

Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey confirmed that Membou will compete for the starting right tackle gig. That battle will come down to Membou versus veteran Chukwuma Okorafor.

A lot of media analysts overlooked the Jets’ signing of Okorafor in free agency. He was a solid starter for three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Regardless of who wins that battle, the Jets have to feel a lot better about their offensive line this year versus last year. The starting five and the depth are markedly improved. Okorafor can be a solid starter if called upon, and at worst, he is better depth. On the interior of the offensive line, the Jets added the Green Bay Packers’ starting center for the last four years as their top reserve in Josh Myers.

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter revealed on social media that a “45-minute FaceTime call this week with Missouri OT Armand Membou” and Glenn “sealed New York’s decision about who to draft in round one. Membou becomes Glenn’s first pick as Jets HC.”

Jets HC Aaron Glenn had a 45-minute FaceTime call this week with Missouri OT Armand Membou that sealed New York’s decision about who to draft in round one. Membou becomes Glenn’s first pick as Jets HC. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js