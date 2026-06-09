Jets OL Armand Membou Receives Head Turning Comments

New York Jets offensive lineman Armand Membou is receiving some massive praise.

The latest of which came from his teammate, Josh Myers, during media availability at OTAs.

“Membou has the ability to be like great, great great, like one of the greats. There’s a lot that needs to happen between now and then, but he’s got the talent, he’s got the mentality, [and] he’s a heck of a player,” Myers said.

Membou Had a Remarkable Rookie Campaign

The former Missouri product started all 17 games and played in 100% of the offensive snaps (1,047).

Membou, 22, finished with a 72.7 overall grade, a 73.8 pass block grade, and a 72.1 run block grade, per Pro Football Focus. Each of those grades ranked top-32 among 89 qualifying offensive tackles in 2025.

Membou finished as the second-highest rated rookie offensive lineman, Jets digital media assistant John Pullano wrote via PFF.

The talented hog molly started his NFL career against one of the best pass rushers of this generation. Despite that tall task against the Pittsburgh Steelers on paper, Membou “matched up with All-Pro edge defender T.J. Watt during the season-opener and did not surrender a single sack or pressure,” according to PFF via Pullano.

He finished with the best single-week grade of his rookie campaign in the season opener (89.0).

“Membou finished the regular season as one of just 10 tackles leaguewide to play 1,000-plus snaps and earn a 70.0-plus PFF overall grade. He was one of only two rookies to do so,” Pullano wrote.

A Window of Opportunity

The Jets are in a unique position. Both of their starting tackles are on their rookie deals. Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks of the NFL Network joined me on “Boy Green Daily.”

During our conversation, he explained how fortunate the Jets are to be in this situation.

“They should feel really good about it. When you spend first-round picks on guys, you want them both to hit like those two guys have hit,” Brooks told me on the podcast.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, 23, will turn 24 during the 2026 season. He has two more years left on his $20.5 million rookie contract. There is also a fifth-year option that the Jets will decide on during the 2027 offseason.

Fashanu’s base salary for the 2026 season is $1.07 million. For context, the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL is Laremy Tunsil of the Washington Commanders. He is averaging a $30.1 million annual salary, per Over The Cap.

Membou has three more years left on his $31.9 million rookie contract. There is also a fifth-year option that the Jets will decide on during the 2028 offseason.

Membou’s base salary for the 2026 season is $1 million. For context, the highest-paid right tackle in the NFL is Tristan Wirfs of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is averaging a $28.1 million annual salary, per Over The Cap.

While some of these teams are paying exorbitant prices, the Jets are living on Cheap Street. The Jets must capitalize on this opportunity, as it won’t last for long.

If Fashanu and Membou are as good as some people say they are, then they will inevitably be looking for raises that reward them handsomely. The less the Jets pay their offensive tackles, the more they can invest at another key position on the roster.