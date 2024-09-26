Insider’s Jets-Giants Trade Idea Would Deliver 17 Sack Hired Hitman

The New York Jets might not have to look far to find more pass-rush help.

ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano listed the green and white as a “potential landing spot” for New York Giants pass rusher Azeez Ojulari.

Ojulari, 24, is in the midst of the final year of his $6.7 million rookie contract. The former Georgia product is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason.

A Jets-Giants Trade Could Be Best for Business for Both Parties

Graziano explained that the Giants have rebuilt their pass rush with different pieces and thus have given Ojulari a reduced role this year.

Through the first three games of the season, Ojulari has only appeared in 38% of the defensive snaps which is by far a career low. The Giants aren’t playing him a lot and are unlikely to re-sign him ahead of free agency.

So why not flip an expiring asset for future draft capital?

The Jets on the other hand are doing everything in their power to win in 2024. So the team in theory wouldn’t mind acquiring a rental that could boost their chances of winning it all this season.

Ojulari originally entered the league as the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. In his four seasons in the pros, Ojulari has collected 17 sacks, 29 quarterback hits, 15 tackles for loss, and has totaled 85 tackles.

In addition to his prowess in sacking the quarterback, Ojulari will be incredibly cheap. Graziano said Ojulari is only making $1.58 million in the final year of his contract for 2024.

Jets Are Going to Need More Bodies at Some Point

Whether it’s Ojulari or someone else, the Jets need to eventually make a move.

New York had hopes of unleashing Haason Reddick, Jermaine Johnson, and Will McDonald on opposing offenses this season. Reddick is still MIA after not reporting to the team and Johnson blew out his Achilles in Week 2.

McDonald has been dominating, he is second in the league in sacks, but he can’t do it all by himself.

Until Reddick magically shows up at some point, the Jets are going to need other people to fill out the rotation. Even if he does, you need a Johnson replacement.

Despite the absence of some star power on the defensive side of the ball, the Jets have been producing.

Through the first three weeks of the season, the Jets defense has 14 sacks which is tied for second-best in the NFL, per ESPN.

So far the team has been able to accomplish that with some smoke-and-mirrors, increased blitz percentages, and other players stepping up to the plate.

New York has a treasure chest of unheralded names on the defensive line depth chart. That includes former first-round busts and a group of undrafted free agents. Regardless of their respective entry points, this Jets coaching staff has a long track record of getting the most out of the talent they have available.

It seems their plan for now is to rely on their coaching staff and the players they already have on the roster as opposed to bringing in new talent. However, eventually adding some more juice could only help their chances.

To acquire Ojulari, it’ll likely require a mid-round draft choice.