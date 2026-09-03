Ravens Sign Ex-Jets Draft Bust Before Season Opener

A former New York Jets draft bust is getting another chance.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler shared on X that offensive lineman Chuma Edoga “plans to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.”

Edoga, 29, started his career as the No. 92 overall pick in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He spent the first three and a half years of his career with the Jets, but the team moved on during final roster cuts in August of 2022.

During that time with the green and white, he appeared in 22 games and made 10 starts. Clearly it didn’t work out with the Jets, but Edoga has carved out a nice career for himself.

Getting Into Edoga’s NFL Journey

The former USC product after leaving the Jets joined the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 season. He then spent two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023-24. Then last offseason, he signed a two-year $7 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, over the weekend, the Jaguars cut ties during final roster cuts.

“The biggest veteran name the Jaguars moved on from this Sunday was backup offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, who they signed a year ago as a member of the new regime’s first free agent class. Edoga did not play much last season, though he did serve as one of the offensive line’s top backups when injuries did hit,” John Shipley of Jaguars on SI wrote.

The simple truth is that Edoga was always going to find an uphill battle to make the roster due to the Jaguars’ drafting of Emmanuel Pregnon. That instantly pushed Edoga to the No. 10 offensive line spot. He did have a chance once Patrick Mekari was clearly not going to practice in camp, but this led to the Jaguars making a move for experienced lineman Daniel Faalele instead,” Shipley explained.

“In short, Edoga became the odd-man out with a reinforced and healthier offensive line and the question became this: who has more value as the team’s No. 9 offensive lineman, Edoga or 2025 third-round pick Wyatt Milum? Milum did not have a very good training camp, but his youth and draft pedigree alone suggest the Jaguars made the right decision to move on from Edoga, even if it means Milum has to be the short-term swing tackle if Cole Van Lanen misses any time,” Shipley added.

Now he has a new opportunity to continue his NFL career with the Ravens. Edoga is heading into his eighth season at this level. He has appeared in 62 games and has made 25 starts.

A Flurry of Activity

The Jets continue to tinker with the roster ahead of the 2026 season.

On Wednesday, September 2, the team worked out three placekickers, highlighted by Justin Tucker. Tucker is one of the best kickers in league history, but he has some off-the-field issues that are part of the evaluation process.

The Jets released tight end Chase Curtis with an injury settlement. He is now free to join another team ahead of the 2026 season.

There are two other players that the team hosted for workouts this week: longsnapper Garrison Grimes, who was with the team during the offseason, and veteran offensive lineman Brant Banks.