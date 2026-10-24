Jets Add ‘Massive’ O-Lineman, Two Linebackers Amid Critical Roster News

The New York Jets are shutting down Kiko Mauigoa, but the news means more opportunities for Jaden Keller and Troy Reeder.

“The Jets are placing LB Kiko Mauigoa on IR and signing LB Jaden Keller to the active roster, per source,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported on X on October 24. “They’re also elevating LB Troy Reeder and OL Brant Banks from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.”

The Jets are taking on the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East showdown.

Banks is a 6-foot-7, 306-pound former undrafted free agent. He began his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2025 but signed with the Jets in September 2026.

“Brant Banks is a massive lineman with an 83″ wingspan for Rice University. Over the past 2 seasons, he’s displayed quality versatility, starting at LG in 2023 and moving to RT for the 2024 season,” NFL Draft Diamonds wrote in 2025. “Banks has good overall athletic ability which makes him a quality prospect in this year’s draft.”

He ultimately passed through the cycle unselected, but his NFL journey continued.

Banks’ addition stands out among the Jets’ roster moves as not just the only lineman, but also the only non-linebacker.

Brant Banks Lone OL Amid Jets’ Roster Shuffle for Dolphins Game

This is a tremendous opportunity for Keller, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound rookie college free agent. He has played in three games this season, all via standard elevations from the practice squad.

That meant the Jets needed to sign him to their 53-man roster or find another option on game days. Obviously, they chose the former. The unfortunate news on Mauigoa may have paved the way, but the Jets filled the void with Keller over some of their other options.

Reeder is one of those options.

A Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Reeder has 338 combined tackles in his career and is more experienced. He is also newer to the team than Keller.

Nevertheless, the Jets’ decision means Reeder now has one more elevation before New York faces a similar situation as they did with Keller. There is a realistic scenario where the two linebackers swap rosters following Sunday’s contest.

Mauigoa was a fifth-round pick by the Jets in 2025.

He had yet to record a tackle in three games this season. He started eight games (while appearing in 12 contests) for the club during the 2025 regular season.