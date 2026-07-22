Fan Favorite Ex-Jets LB Gets Fired in Abrupt Media Move

One of the defining players of the Rex Ryan era has been fired.

Former New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott was let go in a slew of ESPN layoffs.

“Nearly six months after ESPN parent company Disney finalized its acquisition of NFLN and NFL RedZone distribution rights from the league in exchange for a 10% ownership stake in ESPN, the network has launched its first major round of layoffs in three years,” Michael McCarthy and Ryan Glasspiegel wrote for Front Office Sports.

The list of firings features some huge names in the industry (via Front Office Sports):

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network

Charles Davis of the NFL Network

Bart Scott of ESPN radio and an NFL analyst

Ryan Clark (NFL analyst)

Cam Newton of First Take (contributor)

Stephania Bell (fantasy football analyst and injury expert)

David Lloyd of SportsCenter

Karl Ravech (host and PxP announcer for MLB)

Andreas Hale (Combat sports and WWE reporter)

Dan Hajducky (ESPN staff writer)

A Pipeline From the Jets to the Media World

The New York market is real.

Several players who wore the green and white during their playing careers were able to successfully launch media careers after they hung up their cleats or whistles.

That long list includes people like Rex Ryan, Bart Scott, Mark Sanchez, Boomer Esiason, Herm Edwards, Leger Douzable, and Eric Mangini, to name a few.

Scott was made for this. Following the Jets’ 28-21 victory over the New England Patriots in 2011, following the 2010 regular season, he belted out his “Can’t Wait” speech.

Scott was never short on words. During his initial run with the Baltimore Ravens, he earned the nickname “The Mad Backer” for his aggressive style of play, the intensity with which he played, and how he wore his emotions on his sleeve.

That passion immediately translated to his media career. He was a versatile piece for ESPN as a radio co-host and NFL analyst on a variety of the show’s platforms.

Scott has also been working with the Jets on their digital media team for pre-game, post-game, and other functions.

Jets Reveal New Helmet

In other news, the Jets have revealed a new helmet that will be added to the lineup for the upcoming 2026 season.

It’s a white shell helmet with a solid green stripe down the middle, featuring the current green Jets logo with a trailing jet off the letter J.

The team announced in a press release:

“The 2026 home opener is going to be a Jets White Out! Start planning your gameday fit and get ready to ignite the season in all-white! Plus, see the new helmet debut on September 20 against the Green Bay Packers,” the team stated.

The social media account, NFL Fashion Advice, said the Jets “now feature five different helmets. But friendly reminder that new York still adheres to the three-shell cap: green, white, and black.”

“The league has expanded its uniform policy to allow for a third helmet to be added to teams’ uniform closets, the league announced via a memo sent to clubs,” NFL Media Group’s Coral Smith wrote in April of 2024.