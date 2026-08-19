Jets and Giants Continue to Trade Same Player Back-and-Forth

Snip, snap! Snip, snap! Snip, snap!

This is probably how defensive lineman Ben Barten feels.

The New York Jets waived Barten this week. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo revealed on X that Barten was claimed on waivers by the New York Giants.

However, this isn’t the first time he has swapped sides.

Barten initially joined the Giants after he went undrafted in April. At the end of July, he was waived by the Giants, and the Jets claimed him. Now the opposite has happened.

“Barten (6-5, 324) is an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin, and he spent his entire collegiate career as a Badger. In 2025 he played 360 snaps on defense and had a career-high 24 tackles including 2.5 TFLs and one sack,” the Jets stated in a press release.

Bubble Players Trying to Break Through

Barten is a perfect example of a player who is on the bubble. He is scratching and clawing, trying to make an NFL roster. Obviously, Barten is talented enough that multiple teams are willing to kick the tires, but he hasn’t done enough to stick around on one team.

Head coach Aaron Glenn was asked how critical this upcoming second preseason game is for those types of players to state their case.

“For me, I look at it a number of different ways. I think the most important thing for me is taking a good look at this player for us and how he fits in what we’re doing. Then, how is he playing? Is he playing to a point where we can’t ignore how good this player is, and how do we need him to fit into our roster when it comes to that? Also, giving those guys a chance to be on another team. We all know you can’t have everybody that’s in camp. Some guys are going to make it, some guys are not, but at least you give those guys an opportunity to put film out there, so they do get a chance for other teams to see them. We talk about that quite a bit,” Glenn explained.

“There are 31 other teams that are looking at this tape, so you want to put your best foot forward every time you go out on the grass. I think a lot of young players understand that. We try to help them with that quite a bit. Again, we’re looking at every player on how they fit within what we’re doing and giving those guys every opportunity to make this team,” Glenn added.

Training Camp Battle Wages On

One of the most tightly contested position battles at training camp is at placekicker.

The Jets have two kickers and one job up for grabs.

“The kicking competition between Jason Sanders and Cade York is difficult to call, but it’s clear that York has the stronger leg,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini wrote.

York, 25, is a less proven player. Sanders, 30, will turn 31 during the 2026 season. He has a longer track record of success highlighted by a first-team All-Pro nod in 2020 with the Miami Dolphins.