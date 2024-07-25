Jets Sign 24-Year-Old, 50-TD Quarterback

The New York Jets have added another quarterback to the rotation.

Gang Green announced on social media that they have signed former Northwestern passer Ben Bryant to the 90-man roster. In a corresponding move, the Jets placed veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick “on the reserve/did not report list.”

Some Background on the Jets New Quarterback

Bryant, 24, spent six seasons in college football from 2018 through 2023. During that run, he played for three different colleges.

Bryant spent his first three collegiate seasons at Cincinnati. He then transferred to Eastern Michigan for a season. The following season he returned to Cincinnati. Finally, he closed out his career with Northwestern in 2023.

Byrant has a 50 touchdown to 23 interception ratio, has thrown for 8,212 passing yards, and has completed 64.3% of his passes.

This past April he didn’t hear his name called in the 2024 NFL draft, but he did receive an invite to New York Giants rookie minicamp.

“Bryant will be a 25-year-old rookie after spending six seasons in college. He has good size and enough arm strength, but his long stride and issues operating against pressure can create inconsistencies with accuracy and ball placement. He throws with adequate anticipation when he’s protected and is at his best in a rhythmic, controlled passing game. He’ll have a chance to fight for a QB3 spot in camp,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein explained.

Bryant Gives the Jets a Very Necessary Arm for Training Camp and Preseason

It’s unclear what the future holds for Bryant if/when the Jets figure out the Reddick situation. With Reddick not showing up to training camp, the Jets have an extra roster spot to play with.

However, when Reddick eventually shows up, the Jets will have to create a roster spot for him.

New York probably needed another quarterback on the roster anyway to get through training camp and the upcoming preseason games.

The Jets have the oldest quarterback room in the NFL. Aaron Rodgers is 40 years of age and he will turn 41 in December. Tyrod Taylor is 34 and he will turn 35 next month.

Gang Green’s rookie passer, Jordan Travis, is recovering from a very serious leg injury from college. It’s unclear when he will be ready to return to full football activities.

The only other passer on the team is unheralded youngster Andrew Peasley.

New York will likely manage the offseason reps for both Rodgers and Taylor because of their age and importance to the team.

That means someone else is going to have to take the bulk of the reps throughout the preseason games. That leaves the onus on Peasley and the newcomer, Bryant, to handle those.

Even when Reddick returns, it would be wise for the Jets to maintain its current quarterback depth and create a roster spot by dumping a player from another positional group.