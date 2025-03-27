Hi, Subscriber

Jets Tried to Lure Legendary QB out of Retirement to Save Season

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Getty
Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger reacting ahead of an NFL game.

Desperate times called for desperate measures.

Four snaps into Aaron Rodgers’ debut with the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2023 season he went down. Rodgers blew out his Achilles and was forced to miss the entire year.

Legendary quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed that the Jets reached out to his agent about a possible NFL comeback.

“Yeah when guys go down your agent will get a call. When Aaron got hurt in New York with his Achilles, my agent would be like ‘any interest?’ I’m like zero,” Roethlisberger revealed on “The Nateland Podcast” with Nate Bargatze. “We were watching the game and he went down. I was like uh oh and sure enough I get a text, ‘before I get any calls, any interest?’ I’m like nope, I’m playing golf.”

Roethlisberger Explains What Would Have Happened Had He Said Yes

We know Big Ben said no and instead the Jets relied on Zach Wilson to replace Rodgers in 2023. Spoiler alert, it didn’t go well.

Four different quarterbacks played for the Jets that season: Tim Boyle, Trevor Siemian, Rodgers, and Wilson.

Roethlisberger had previously announced his retirement on January 27, 2022. When the Jets reached out to gauge his interest in a football comeback, he was 41 years of age.

“Your not going to go play the next week. It would have been like hey give me a month, give me 30 days and I’d come halfway through the season or something like that. That is probably what it would be. Some guys maybe would be ready to go right away but even that it would be hard to play the next week unless you were familiar with an offense. I was already a year removed. If you were a guy that just retired [maybe that would have been different],” Roethlisberger explained.

The former Miami of Ohio product spent his entire 18-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He won two Super Bowls and was a 6-time Pro Bowler.

Roethlisberger finished with 64,088 passing yards, completed 64.4% of his passes, and had a 418 touchdown to 211 interception ratio.

Now the Jets Will Rely on a Different Ex-Steelers QB

Roethlisberger won’t be coming to save the Jets in 2025. Instead they will be relying on a different former Pittsburgh passer, Justin Fields.

Fields has been wildly inconsistent during his career in the pros. Some of that can be attributed to his less than stellar coaching staffs he has worked with and the questionable supporting casts but Fields has to take some of the blame too.

Longtime former scout and current NFL media analyst Bucky Brooks believes Fields “can become a superstar” with the Jets.

“Four years after Justin Fields was selected with a first-round draft pick, we’re finally going to have a chance to see him realize his potential as a superstar,” Brooks said. “With a creative new coordinator [Tanner Engstrand] poised to take the offense to another level after tapping into the notes compiled throughout his time with the Detroit Lions, the Jets could emerge as a heavyweight — and Fields could be leading the charge.”

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

Read More
,

New York Jets Players

Tony Adams's headshot T. Adams
Braelon Allen's headshot B. Allen
Zack Bailey's headshot Z. Bailey
Zaire Barnes's headshot Z. Barnes
Andrew Beck's headshot A. Beck
Jarrick Bernard-Converse's headshot J. Bernard-Converse
Kris Boyd's headshot K. Boyd
Anders Carlson's headshot A. Carlson
Michael Carter's headshot M. Carter
Irvin Charles's headshot I. Charles
Jimmy Ciarlo's headshot J. Ciarlo
Andre Cisco's headshot A. Cisco
Micheal Clemons's headshot M. Clemons
Malachi Corley's headshot M. Corley
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Isaiah Davis's headshot I. Davis
Jamin Davis's headshot J. Davis
Zach Evans's headshot Z. Evans
Obinna Eze's headshot O. Eze
Olumuyiwa Fashanu's headshot O. Fashanu
Justin Fields's headshot J. Fields
Sauce Gardner's headshot S. Gardner
Xavier Gipson's headshot X. Gipson
Breece Hall's headshot B. Hall
Bruce Hector's headshot B. Hector
Thomas Hennessy's headshot T. Hennessy
Neal Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Tyler Johnson's headshot T. Johnson
Jermaine Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Zonovan Knight's headshot Z. Knight
Zack Kuntz's headshot Z. Kuntz
Allen Lazard's headshot A. Lazard
Kohl Levao's headshot K. Levao
Adrian Martinez's headshot A. Martinez
Phidarian Mathis's headshot P. Mathis
Marcelino McCrary-Ball's headshot M. McCrary-Ball
Will McDonald's headshot W. McDonald
Braiden McGregor's headshot B. McGregor
Austin McNamara's headshot A. McNamara
Max Mitchell's headshot M. Mitchell
Jarius Monroe's headshot J. Monroe
Thomas Morstead's headshot T. Morstead
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Xavier Newman's headshot X. Newman
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Kene Nwangwu's headshot K. Nwangwu
Chukwuma Okorafor's headshot C. Okorafor
Isaiah Oliver's headshot I. Oliver
Jeremy Ruckert's headshot J. Ruckert
Jamien Sherwood's headshot J. Sherwood
Jaylin Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
John Simpson's headshot J. Simpson
Jackson Sirmon's headshot J. Sirmon
Stone Smartt's headshot S. Smartt
Brandon Smith's headshot B. Smith
Brandon Stephens's headshot B. Stephens
Qwan'tez Stiggers's headshot Q. Stiggers
Tre Swilling's headshot T. Swilling
Leonard Taylor's headshot L. Taylor
Tyrod Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Tippmann's headshot J. Tippmann
Jordan Travis's headshot J. Travis
Jay Tufele's headshot J. Tufele
Alijah Vera-Tucker's headshot A. Vera-Tucker
Carter Warren's headshot C. Warren
Eric Watts's headshot E. Watts
Rashad Weaver's headshot R. Weaver
Quinnen Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Quincy Williams's headshot Q. Williams
Pokey Wilson's headshot P. Wilson
Garrett Wilson's headshot G. Wilson
Easop Winston's headshot E. Winston
Greg Zuerlein's headshot G. Zuerlein

Comments

Jets Tried to Lure Legendary QB out of Retirement to Save Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x