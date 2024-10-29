Bill Belichick Takes Shot at Jets’ Haason Reddick, He Strongly Responds

Bill Belichick just added insult to injury for the New York Jets following their Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, Belichick called out Jets pass rusher Haason Reddick.

“Tough day for the Jets. *Starts laughing* Used up all of their timeouts in the first quarter, missed PAT, and [Drake] Maye ran for more than he threw for. Just a lot of mistakes by the Jets and that ended up killing them in the end with the Jacoby [Brissett] scrambles,” Belichick said on Monday, October 28. “You know Reddick came in the game and just ran past the quarterback multiple times whether it was Maye or Jacoby and created those scramble lanes that the Patriots took advantage of.”

Reddick must have caught wind of Belichick’s comments because he took to social media to clap back.

“Aye someone call Bill Belichick and give him a job. Seems like he’s home bored and can’t keep me out of his mouth. Come up for air why don’t ya (no diddy) 😂,” Reddick responded.

Slivers of Truth in What Belichick Said About the Jets…

Belichick never misses a chance to dunk on the Jets. However, what he said is true.

The Jets recklessness and lack of integrity with their rush lanes 100% contributed to the team losing 25-22 in Week 8.

Maye finished the day with three rushing attempts for 46 yards. He averaged 15.3 a clip and the day was highlighted by his 17-yard touchdown scramble.

Brissett wasn’t as dynamic with his numbers only rushing for 11 yards on three attempts with some negative plays mixed in there. However, his longest of the day was a 14-yarder in the second half.

If the Jets had been more disciplined with their pass rush opportunities, the Patriots quarterbacks wouldn’t have had the wide-open lanes to take off and run.

Reddick Injury Update, Half Season Rental for Jets

The Jets’ talented pass rusher was limited at practice on Monday, October 28 with what the team is calling a neck.

Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said he has “very little concern” as it pertains to Reddick’s injury.

“It is exactly as you said, I think it was more of it was the first time out there in pads,” Ulbrich added.

Reddick in his Jets debut appeared in 26 defensive snaps which translated to 39% of the reps in Week 8.

According to the ESPN box score, Reddick didn’t register a single stat during his opportunities. In fairness, this was Reddick’s first game of the 2024 season and he skipped the entirety of the offseason amid a holdout.

It’ll be a quick turnaround for Reddick and the Jets who play on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 9 against the Houston Texans.

The Jets season is unofficially over from a competing standpoint. If the Jets want to have a chance of making the playoffs they will have to basically win out with nine games remaining. That is hard to envision as the team is currently amid a five-game losing streak.