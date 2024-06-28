Former Jets Quarterback Believes Team Could Pursue Bill Belichick

The New York Jets haven’t even started the 2024 season, but some analysts are already looking towards the future with a potential 2025 move for legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

Former Jets and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason made a bold claim on his radio show, Boomer & Gio. During a recent episode, he suggested that the Jets and Belichick could join forces in 2025.

“That’s gotta be a little dig at Robert Kraft and the Patriots, right?” Boomer asked. “But if there’s only one team that goes after him, because Woody Johnson is sick and tired of losing. And that’s only if they lose this year, of course.”

Things could go south in 2024 for the Jets, despite a healthy Aaron Rodgers. If that happens, then the team could try to make one last big swing by making a run at Belichick.

The Latest on Bill Belichick

For the first time since 1999, Belichick won’t be an NFL head coach this season. That’s not for a lack of trying, however.

Following his departure from the New England Patriots, Belichick began searching for a new home for the first time in over two decades. He was part of a thorough interview process for the Atlanta Falcons, but the organization ultimately landed on Raheem Morris instead.

Although he has yet to announce his retirement from coaching, Belichick is pivoting in 2024. He will be serving in the media instead, working with ESPN and Omaha Productions. He’ll be working multiple roles for the companies, in a deal that’s reportedly worth millions.

While the rest of the league is preparing for training camp, media outlets have been focusing in on Belichick’s personal life. The iconic head coach is reportedly dating a 23-year-old woman named Jordan Hudson, and the two have been living together for months.

Belichick has devoted decades to coaching, but now he’ll have an opportunity to take a step back and enjoy a year of media work while he figures out his next move.

Is Robert Saleh on the Hot Seat?

The Jets come into 2024 with sky-high expectations. If things don’t go well, it could be head coach Robert Saleh who is out of a job.

Aaron Rodgers basically admitted that the coaching staff is on the hot seat during offseason workouts in May. When speaking with reporters, he suggested that the entire staff would be gone if he didn’t play well.

“If I don’t do what I know I’m capable of doing, we’re all probably going to be out of here,” Rodgers said. “I like that kind of pressure, though.”

Saleh faces pressure, but offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett could be out of a job before the season ends. The Jets reportedly already attempted to replace Hackett this offseason. The report also shared that the Jets considered hiring someone ahead of Hackett to run the offense instead of him.

Regardless of who is on more of a hot seat, everyone on the Jets coaching staff could be out of a job if the team isn’t able to live up to the offseason expectations.