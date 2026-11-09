Bill Simmons Doesn’t Hold Back on Jets’ Aaron Glenn After Chiefs Loss

The New York Jets fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 35-12 on Sunday afternoon, dropping their fourth consecutive game and moving to 2-7 on the season.

Six of their seven losses have come by one possession, so depending on how you look at it, the Jets have been fairly competitive this season despite their record.

That said, it’s a results-driven business, and teams need to win games to justify their decisions. So far under head coach Aaron Glenn, New York simply hasn’t done that.

Glenn is in the middle of his second season as the Jets’ head coach, and the team is 5-21 across the 26 games he’s coached. That’s historically bad, and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons broke down the situation on Monday.

Simmons Doesn’t Hold Back on Glenn

During his podcast, Simmons didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on Glenn through his first two seasons.

“I mean he is one of the worst NFL head coaches of this century,” Simmons said. “I can’t believe how awful he is. Bob from Pearl River wrote in Aaron Glenn now has a worse winning percentage than Hue Jackson. Hue Jackson was 11-44-1 and Aaron Glenn is 5-21.

“So Glenn is one of the five worst coaches who has won five games at least since basically the merger… but if I’m a Jets fan let’s keep him until the rest of the season. This is the best asset we have.”

“He is one of the worst NFL coaches of this century.” @BillSimmons looks back in NFL history to see where Aaron Glenn ranks amongst the worst coaches ever. https://t.co/YvBwYFQCvh — The Ringer (@ringer) November 9, 2026

Glenn Addresses Job Security

For now, Glenn’s job seems safe, at least for the remainder of this season, as there’s been no indication that the Jets plan to make a midseason move.

Ultimately, Glenn isn’t worried about it. He was asked about his job security last week and said it’s not something he thinks about.

“My job is improving this team,” Glenn said. “That’s the only thing that I think about.”

The problem, though, is that the Jets aren’t trending in the right direction, and things may not get any easier this coming week when they take on the Buffalo Bills.