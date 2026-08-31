Jets Awarded Perfect Kicker off Waivers From Colts

The New York Jets have added some competition at placekicker.

Gang Green claimed Blake Grupe off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.

Grupe, 27, will turn 28 during the 2026 season. He spent the final five games of the 2025 season with the Colts. During that stretch, he had a 100% field goal conversion rate, going 11-for-11. On his extra point attempts, Grupe went 10-for-10.

Looking at His History

The former Arkansas State and Notre Dame product entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He spent the first two and a half years of his career with the New Orleans Saints.

During his time with the Saints, Grupe had a 79.8% conversion rate, going 75-of-94 on his field goal attempts. During that same stretch, he had a 97.7% conversion rate on his extra point attempts (86-for-88).

ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted, “Grupe in the preseason: 2-for-4 (46 long), 2-for-2 on PATs.”

“Grupe’s FG pct outdoors: 33-for-41 (80.5%) indoors: 52-for-63 (82.5%) Has never attempted a FG or PAT when the temp is 40 or below,” Cimini revealed on X.

Grupe's FG pctoutdoors: 33-for-41 (80.5%)indoors: 52-for-63 (82.5%)Has never attempted a FG or PAT when the temp is 40 or below. https://t.co/gSZsIVeaCL— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 31, 2026

The Carousel Continues to Spin for the Jets at Kicker

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic refreshed everyone’s memories on what the Jets have done at the kicker position this offseason:

“The Jets offseason kicking carousel:

Sign Lenny Krieg in January

Let Nick Folk walk in free agency in March

Sign Cade York in March

Sign Will Ferrin as a UDFA in early May

Waive Will Ferrin in mid-May

Sign Younghoe Koo in late-May

Waive Lenny Krieg in early June

Sign Jason Sanders and waive Younghoe Koo in early June

Release Cade York in August

Claim Blake Grupe off waivers after roster cuts”

Head coach Aaron Glenn said Sanders, the only other Jets kicker on the roster prior to the Grupe claim, remains on the team for now.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.