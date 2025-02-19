Blunt 3-Word Message Fired Back at Garrett Wilson Amid Jets Trade Rumors

The chances of Garrett Wilson being traded away by the New York Jets this offseason dramatically changed when they announced their eventual parting of ways with Aaron Rodgers.

“Rodgers’ departure greatly increases the chances of Garrett Wilson’s return. There appeared to be tension in their relationship last season, starting with heated conversations on the field in training camp. It bubbled up late in the season, fueling speculation that Wilson might ask for a trade,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini explained.

Jets reporter Nick Faria of Athlon Sports responded to that report by bluntly addressing the former Ohio State product, saying the “excuses are done.”

Wilson Is Now Under an Intense Spotlight

“While New York can cite cap issues as the reason for moving on from the 41-year-old Rodgers, the decision can also be seen as the Jets siding with their young receiver over a veteran quarterback,” Faria said. “It’s a gamble that few teams around the league would make. And it’s one that puts that spotlight completely on Wilson moving forward.”

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport revealed on December 29 that Wilson could consider requesting a trade if Rodgers returned to the team in 2025.

With Rodgers on his way out, the Jets will have to scramble to find a new starting quarterback this offseason. That task is easier said than done considering the sparse options that are available in the 2025 NFL draft and via free agency.

Wilson hasn’t been shy in the past expressing his feelings about what is happening on offense and at the quarterback position.

“For Wilson to prefer to play with another quarterback besides Rodgers shows that he feels he can be a better player moving forward with anyone else. Now, the excuses are done,” Faria said. “There will be little sympathy if Wilson struggles with Tyrod Taylor or any other young quarterback in 2025. He chose and preferred to play without a Hall-of-Famer. Now he gets to deal with the consequences of that by being on a team with no clear quarterback answer.”

What Happens This Offseason Will Be Very Telling

Wilson is eligible to discuss a contract extension for the first time in his NFL career this offseason. That doesn’t mean the Jets have to play ball – just simply stating that those conversations can be had.

ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler told me on “Boy Green Daily” that there isn’t a lot of precedent for paying a wide receiver after his third season.

Is Wilson willing to bet on himself?

The former Ohio State product has broken longstanding Jets team records but he has yet to reach the upper echelon of the elite WRs in the league.

The Jets quarterback situation is likely going to get worse in 2025 with Rodgers leaving. There are no clear replacement options and that could be bad news for the offensive pieces who are hoping to put up numbers.

If Wilson bets on himself and delivers with less than ideal QB circumstances he could cash in big time next offseason. However, if he isn’t able to thrive with the new quarterback that could hurt his numbers and therefore lessen the contract he will eventually receive.