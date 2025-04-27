Jets Sign Strong Armed 49-TD QB in First Move After Draft

The New York Jets didn’t add a quarterback during the 2025 NFL draft. However, they quickly moved to add another passer to the bullpen following the draft.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero shared on social media that former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook was signing a deal with the Jets as an undrafted free agent.

Former Missouri QB Brady Cook is signing with the #Jets, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 26, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Cook, 23, spent all five of his college seasons at Missouri. During that stretch, he racked up 9,251 passing yards, completed 65.9% of his passes, and finished with a 49 touchdown to 15 interception ratio.

“Tantalizing prospect thanks to his athleticism and arm talent,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said. “Cook’s physical traits and athletic ability are worth a discussion as a developmental prospect … Possesses a strong arm with a relatively effortless delivery.”

The Jets Added an Intriguing Dart Throw to the QB Room

The former Missouri product measured in at 6-foot-2 and tipped the scales at 214 pounds. Dane Brugler of The Athletic projected him to go undrafted and sign a deal as a priority free agent.

Cook performed extremely well at the 2025 NFL combine. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash (4.59), fastest 10-yard split (1.53), had the best vertical jump (37.00″), had the best broad jump (10′ 8″), fastest 3-cone (7.01), and the fastest 20-yard shuttle (4.17) of any quarterback in Indianapolis at the combine.

On top of his abilities as a passer, Cook has proven to be a very capable runner. During his college career, he added 1,209 rushing yards and scored 20 touchdowns on the ground.

“Though not elusive, Cook is an underrated athlete who consistently picks up positive yards (plenty of options and designed runs in the Mizzou offense),” Brugler wrote in “The Beast.”

He was named a team captain in his final three seasons with the Tigers.

Jets Explain the QB Decision During the Draft

“Yeah, we talked about a lot of the quarterbacks, obviously, going into this draft and throughout the process. We’ll see after the draft if we address that with these undrafted free agents. We are always talking about guys remaining, how they would fit, their value, no different than any other position,” general manager Darren Mougey explained at his post-draft presser.

The Jets’ last pick of the 2025 draft was the final pick of the fifth round. Shortly after the Jets’ picks were finished, Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn met with the media.

Once the draft is over, the power shifts from the teams to the players. When the draft is going on, players are waiting to hear their names called by teams. As soon as the draft is over, teams start calling players, trying to recruit them in a very competitive and active space. The players then vet out the interest and pick the best landing spot.

“The process doesn’t end. We will break this meeting [and] go upstairs, the draft will end, [undrafted free agency] is like our sixth and seventh round. Our guys will be hard at work adding guys that we still think can help,” Mougey explained.