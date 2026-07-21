Jets 22-Year-Old Predicted to Be Surprisingly Leapfrogged on Depth Chart

A New York Jets player’s rise could be halted this summer.

Michael Nania of Jets X-Factor predicted that running back Braelon Allen would be usurped by teammate Isaiah Davis on the depth chart.

“Allen began each of the last two seasons above Davis on the depth chart, but I foresee that changing this year. Offensive coordinator Frank Reich has a history of prioritizing his running backs in the passing game, and Davis has a noticeable edge over Allen in that department,” Nania explained.

“In his career, Davis has produced 261 receiving yards on 40 targets, an average of 6.5 yards per target, compared to Allen’s 165 yards on 30 targets, an inferior 5.5 yards per target. More importantly, Davis has been credited with just one drop to Allen’s six,” Nania wrote.

“The Jets have also shown far more confidence in Davis’ pass protection, as he has logged over twice as many career pass-blocking snaps as Allen (71 to 33),” Nania said. “All of this is before considering that Davis is averaging 5.6 yards per carry in his career to Allen’s 3.7.”

“Add in the fact that Allen has bulked up to 250 pounds this offseason, and Allen projects as a far more one-dimensional player than Davis. I foresee the Jets tabbing Davis as their RB2 while Allen settles into a specialized short-yardage role,” Nania stated.

This Would Be a Surprising Result

Several fans shared their displeasure with Nania’s stance on his X account on social media, “Not gonna happen.”

Allen is a fan favorite. He looks like a younger version of Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. This offseason, he got his weight up to 250 pounds by accident because he was working out too much.

Denny Carter of RotoWorld warned fans, “Listen, I’m begging you not to be fooled by the physique of my guy Braelon Allen this summer. Listen, you’re gonna see pictures of Braelon Allen, and they’re gonna be impressive. This guy likes to be shirtless, and I would too if I looked like him … So you’re gonna see those pictures of him with the caption, who is stopping this guy? Who is tackling this guy? The answer to be clear is everyone. He’s not good. [He has] never been good in college, high school, and the pros — never. He just [looks] impressive.”

Allen responded to this post with multiple photos of him working out shirtless.

Both Players Will Be Second Fiddle

To channel my inner different version of Allen Iverson, we are talking about backups.

Breece Hall is the straw that stirs the drink for the Jets. He was handsomely rewarded with a big-time $43.5 million contract extension this offseason.

Both Allen and Davis should find ways to get on the field. However, from a complementary standpoint, Allen seems to be the better fit.

Hall is a homerun hitter with blazing speed. Allen is a bruising, punishing running back who can run north-and-south. He makes more sense as a much lower 1B to Hall’s 1A.

Davis makes sense as a change-of-pace third-down back that can do a little bit of everything: run, pass block, and catch things out of the backfield.

Allen can be the Jets’ closer this year. If they’re fortunate enough to be in a scenario with a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter, Allen is the guy they can rely upon to finish the game.