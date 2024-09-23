Jets’ Braelon Allen Points out Blame for Surprising Draft Fall

Everyone has been asking the same question, how in the heck did Braelon Allen fall to the end of the fourth round?

The talented New York Jets rookie answered that question emphatically on social media.

“Everyone wanted to see me run in my underwear to decide if I was a good football player,” Allen responded to a fan question about his surprising draft fall.

The Big Questions From the Scouts Heading In

Allen was the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round in April’s draft. He was the No. 10 running back selected.

Allen indirectly poked fun at the NFL Combine as the reason for his stock drop in the draft. He only competed in three events: the vertical jump, the broad jump, and the bench press.

Allen finished with the third-worst vertical of any RB in Indianapolis (32″). He was tied for the fourth-worst broad jump of any RB in Indy (9’9″). Unsurprisingly Allen dominated in the bench press with the second most reps of 225 pounds (26) at his position.

The former Wisconsin star was heralded for his “rare size on an imposing frame.” He was listed at 6-foot-1 and tips the scales at 235 pounds.

However, scouts were left with “more questions than answers” when his college career was over, NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein said.

“Average long speed. Not someone who consistently separates from the pack. Can catch easy passes, but [the] route tree is pretty limited to basic checkdowns. Not a serious receiving threat. Below-average pass protector. Eyes and willingness are functional, but technique and base are lacking,” the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote ahead of the draft.

Interestingly enough head coach Robert Saleh pointed to all of those criticisms as strengths when speaking to the media. The beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Allen Is Shutting up the Haters and Doubters in His Rookie Campaign With the Jets

Despite his humbling entry point into the league, Allen has been making a lot of noise just three weeks into the season.

In Week 1, Allen barely played only registering one carry for eight yards against the San Francisco 49ers. The Jets realized their mistake and changed the script going into Week 2 versus the Tennessee Titans.

Allen got nine touches for 56 total yards. He also scored a pair of touchdowns, one on the ground and one through the air. He looked explosive, versatile, and like one of the best players on the offense with the ball in his hands.

Allen earned the NFL’s Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors for his performance.

He was presented with the championship belt during the pre-game festivities ahead of the Week 3 Thursday Night Football contest versus the New England Patriots.

How Hall fell into the Jets’ lap in the fourth round is still a mystery. However, it isn’t something being taken for granted by the Jets fan base. There have been past fourth-round draft choices who were selected in April and didn’t make the team as rookies months later for the green and white.

Now they have a Breece Hall insurance policy and someone who can help alleviate some of the pressure throughout the playing season.