Insider Hints at Jets Sending Starter Packing in Draft Day Trade

The New York Jets might be on the verge of pulling off a draft-day trade.

NFL Insider Josina Anderson revealed on Thursday, April 24, that she has heard from her league sources about the “potential* availability of Jets RB Breece Hall ‘within the last week and a half.'”

Notebook: League source tells me they’ve heard about the potential* availability of #Jets RB Breece Hall “within the last week and a half.” — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 24, 2025

On the same day as Anderson’s report hit social media, Hall posted a cryptic message with a fingers-crossed emoji on X previously Twitter.

“🤞🏾,” Hall posted with no caption.

🤞🏾 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) April 24, 2025

What Is Really Going on Here?

Hall, 23, is entering the final year of his $9 million rookie contract. The regime that traded up to select Hall with the No. 36 overall pick in the second round was fired last year. A new regime replaced them this offseason.

A Hall trade happening on paper makes sense when you connect the dots.

However, the problem is value. The Jets should only trade Hall away if they can get good value, but that might prove hard to come by.

Hall has never rushed for 1,000 yards in his career, and in two of his three seasons, he has missed time due to injury. In other words, his value isn’t very high coming off the 2024 season. Plus, you pair that with the fact he is entering the final year of his rookie contract – that doesn’t appear overly attractive to another team who would eventually have to pay him.

Instead of flipping him, this Jets regime should take advantage of the situation. Hall should be more motivated than ever to deliver in 2025 because he is playing for a contract. He is on cheap control for this season ($3.4 million in base salary).

Gang Green should, for lack of a better word, run him into the ground by maximizing his usage in 2025.

Perhaps Another Possibility for the Hall Trade Rumor Leaking

This could be taken at face value. The Jets want to trade Hall and replace him with some other insert running back in this class.

Or perhaps this is a massive smokescreen.

NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared on social media that, “The Bears are among teams making calls in an attempt to trade up, per sources. Teams believe Chicago is trying to move up from No. 10 in an effort to land Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty.”

The Bears are among teams making calls in an attempt to trade up, per sources. Teams believe Chicago is trying to move up from No. 10 in an effort to land Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty. pic.twitter.com/7cbwbTeCGl — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) April 24, 2025

This Jets rumor could motivate Chicago to strike a deal to move up with New York at pick No. 7. ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that the Jets are interested in trading down in the first round.

That would allow the Jets to pick up some additional picks on day two of the 2025 NFL draft.