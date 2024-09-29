Fans Call for Breece Hall Benching After Brutal Jets Loss to Denver

The New York Jets suffered its most embarrassing defeat of the 2024 season.

Gang Green lost 10-9 to the Denver Broncos, and Breece Hall was the main culprit in the defeat.

The former Iowa State product carried the rock 10 times for four rushing yards. That is an average of 0.4 yards per rush. Hall’s longest rush of the game was three yards.

Even Aaron Rodgers, 17 years his elder, finished with more rushing yards (26) than Hall.

“This is probably the worst game Breece Hall has played in the NFL. Weather obviously isn’t helping, but he’s been bad independent of that. Mental mistakes too. Gotta just roll with Braelon Allen as RB1 for the rest of this game,” The Jet Press wrote on social media.

While Hall certainly struggled, rookie running back Braelon Allen was making plays when he got the ball in his hands.

He finished the game with eight carries for 34 rushing yards averaging 4.3 per clip.

“Breece hall was terrible today. Where’s the accountability from coaches to pull him give him a rest and let Allen who was more productive get burn. Clueless [expletive] coaches,” a fan wrote on X previously Twitter.

The Turning Point of the Jets-Broncos Game

There was 1:02 remaining in the first quarter on third and 11 when Rodgers threw the ball toward wide receiver Allen Lazard in the end zone. It fell incomplete, but the refs called defensive passing interference putting the ball at the one-yard line.

The Jets handed it off to Hall on the first play for no gain. They ran the same play on second and goal, Hall was stuffed for zero gain. On third and goal, the team brought Allen into the game but instead of handing the ball off to him, they ran a play-action pass that fell incomplete.

The Jets planned on going for it on fourth and goal from the one, but a false start pushed the team back to the six-yard line. Instead of going for it, the Jets settled for a field goal.

That decision cost them four points. Gang Green lost by one at the end of the game.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh was asked about that decision to keep riding Hall, despite his struggles, instead of going with Allen.

“No for sure, definitely something we can look at, but it was still kind of early when that play came about. You know like I’ve said, we’re always going to lean on Breece, he’s our workhorse back. Braelon got a few more carries as the game went on but it’s always something to look at,” Saleh responded on Sunday, September 29.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.