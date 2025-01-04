Proposed Jets-Cowboys Trade Flips $9 Million Starter For Multiple Picks

The New York Jets have some big decisions to make this offseason.

NFL Expert Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac boldly predicted that a big trade is looming this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys receive: running back Breece Hall

New York Jets receive: a 2025 third-round pick and a 2025 sixth-rounder.

“From A-Z, the Jets organization appears to be at a crossroads, setting up an opportunity for rostered players nearing [their] next contract negotiations to be poached,” Ginnitti said. “Running back appears to be one of the deeper positions on this Jets roster, setting them up to float Hall in trade discussions this March as they look to bulk up on draft picks for the pending rebuild.”

Jets Will Have to Decide What to do With Hall

Hall, 23, has one year remaining on his $9 million rookie contract through the 2025 season.

This offseason he will be eligible for a contract extension for the first time in his NFL career. Just because he is eligible, doesn’t necessarily mean the Jets have to give him an extension.

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Hall is projected to sign a four-year deal for $28.3 million. That $7.1 million annual salary would place him No. 13 among the highest paid running backs in the NFL, per Over The Cap.

Heading into the season, Jeremy Fowler’s running back rankings for ESPN based on a panel of scouts, coaches, and league execs had him pegged as the No. 2 RB in the league.

However he did not play like that this season for a variety of reasons.

In 15 games, Hall rushed for 819 rushing yards, averaged 4.2 per clip, and scored five rushing touchdowns. He also contributed 54 receptions for 468 receiving yards and two additional receiving touchdowns.

What to do With Hall?

The Jets could play the game with Hall. He has one year left on his deal through the 2025 season. After that the Jets could use the franchise tag to prevent him from reaching free agency.

The projected franchise tag number for running backs in 2025 is $13.6 million, per Over The Cap. That is a managble number compared to some of the other positions in the league.

Running backs, despite the bounceback this season, are one of the most undervalued positions in football. You can get a really good running back for a cheap price.

If the Jets do not want to play that game, they could flip him this offseason to another team. The problem is the value isn’t great – a couple of mid to late round picks doesn’t really move the needle. Running backs are often viewed as a dime a dozen.

If that is all the Jets can fetch for Hall, they’d be better served riding it out and having a talented player on their team for the next regime as opposed to trading him for relative peanuts.

Hall has proven when healthy he is a dynamic home-run threat with the ball in his hands. With a new regime in 2025 will come a new offense. He has yet to reach his full ceiling in the NFL and that should be a scary thought for opposing defenses.