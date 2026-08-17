Aaron Glenn Addresses Breece Hall Injury Scare at Jets Practice

New York Jets running back Breece Hall got injured during practice on Monday, August 17.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed on X that Hall went down “untouched while running after a catch” in training camp.

He “walked off” with trainers after getting hurt. Cimini said he was evaluated in the blue medical tent.

After practice, head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed that Hall has “strained his groin.”

“I don’t think it was a big deal, but I want to make sure I get the evaluation on that. The one good thing about our players is, man, they’re honest about their injuries, and if they can go, they go. But we will try to be precautionary with a lot of those to make sure we do the right things,” Glenn explained.

A media member asked which side of the groin Hall hurt; Glenn said he would share that information when he has it, but all he knew was that it was a “groin strain.”

Glenn confirmed that Hall will “absolutely” undergo imaging of the groin.

“The thing is we want to do everything that we can to make sure that we all get the answers we have when it comes to those injuries,” Glenn added.

Glenn Talks More About the Hall Situation

A media member asked if Glenn’s heart stops for a second when he sees a player like Hall go down with an injury.

“Here’s what I do know: what happens in this league, like injuries are a part of this league. Man, it’s the biggest equalizer in this league, so I think as a coach, obviously you don’t want to see any of your players go down, but you also have to continue to move forward. That’s how I operate in those situations,” Glenn answered.

“I think our medical staff does a hell of a job of evaluating the guys and then being able to rehab them and treat them to get back on the field as fast as they can. So I have total trust in those guys, and I have total trust in Breece. He will say exactly how he feels, but again I want to get the evaluation to see where exactly we’re when it comes to that,” Glenn added.

Hall Is an Important Piece to the Puzzle

The Jets had their chances to offload Hall last year; they opted against it. The team valued what Hall brought to the table. This offseason, Hall received the franchise tag to prevent him from leaving in free agency. Shortly after the 2026 NFL draft, Hall received a three-year $45.75 million extension.

The Jets want to establish the running game in Frank Reich’s offense in 2026. Hall is the straw that stirs the drink.

He is coming off a career year, but there is more meat on the bone. There is a belief in NFL circles that Hall hasn’t truly maximized all of his abilities for a variety of reasons.

In 2026, he is in the best position to finally achieve that when you look at the Jets’ offense. They have at least an average offensive line, playmakers galore, and what should be an upgrade at quarterback.