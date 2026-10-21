Breece Hall Fires off 1-Word Message Before Jets Dolphins Game

Is New York Jets running back Breece Hall set to return this week against the Miami Dolphins?

Hall took to his Instagram story and posted a photo of himself pointing toward a first down in uniform with the caption, “Soon.”

Hall hurt his quad during the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. He has missed the last three games with that injury and hasn’t practiced at all.

Up next is a home game against the Dolphins. If Hall misses this week, it would appear that the Jets made another roster mistake.

If a player is placed on injured reserve they’re forced to miss a minimum of four games. However, when that player is on IR you get to use their roster spot on something else. If you don’t place a player on IR that misses four games you simply carry them on the roster during that time even if they can’t play.

Some Rough Waters

The Jets handsomely rewarded Hall this offseason with a new long-term deal. He signed a three-year $43.5 million contract that made him one of the top-five highest-paid running backs in the sport. Since that deal was initially signed, Hall has fallen to No. 8 on that list, per Over The Cap.

In Week 1 Hall delivered for the Jets against the Tennessee Titans. He finished with 22 carries for 102 rushing yards and a touchdown. Hall also contributed two catches for 16 receiving yards.

It seems like we were off to the races with a career season for the former Iowa State product. However, over the following two games, Hall struggled mightily.

In Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, Hall couldn’t find his footing on the ground. He toted the rock 16 times for 29 yards. Hall only avereaged 1.8 yards per rushing attempt. He was dynamic as a receiver catching five passes for 63 yards including a huge 43-yard catch-and-run.

In Week 3, he also struggled on the ground before getting hurt. Hall had 13 carries for 32 rushing yards, averaging only 2.5 yards per clip. He did provide three catches for 23 receiving yards.

How Do the Jets Balance the Scales?

In Hall’s absence, the Jets have thrived on the ground.

In Weeks 5 and 6, Braelon Allen has had the second most carries in the league (41), third most rushing yards (194), the most rushing yards after contact (174), most 10+ yard runs (9), and he has forced the second most missed tackles during that span (12), per SumerSports.

What’s the old line: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it?

Allen is playing really well. You paid Hall a bag of money this offseason. How do you split the touches when Hall is ready to return?

Allen has played too well to send him to the bench.

During Hall’s time away, Jets offensive coordinator Frank Reich said they believe they have the “best 1-2” RB combination in the league. Well, if that’s true, he is going to have to try and figure out how to best utilize both players moving forward.