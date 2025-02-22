Hi, Subscriber

Jets Playmaker Sees Salary Double With Juicy Pay Raise in 2025

Breece Hall, Jets
Getty
New York Jets running back Breece Hall warming up ahead of an NFL game.

Breece Hall is going to make a lot more money from the New York Jets in 2025.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini shared the news on social media explaining that Hall qualifies for a PPE (Proven Performance Escalator) raise, via projections by Over The Cap. Hall was originally scheduled to make $1.5 million in base salary. Hall’s salary will now more than double with it climbing to $3.3 million.

“Players drafted in rounds 2-7 can earn PPEs in their 4th year, based mostly on playing-time formula,” Cimini added.

Explaining How Hall Became Eligible for a Pay Raise in 2025

Hall is eligible for a “level one” PPE raise this offseason, according to Over The Cap. The former Iowa State product entered the NFL as the No. 36 overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft.

To be eligible for a “level one” PPE raise, Hall had to average 60% of the offensive snaps in “two of his first three seasons” or average that percentage across his entire first three years.

According to Pro Football Reference, Hall averaged 61% of the offensive snaps across his three seasons. He also eclipsed the 60% threshold in two of his three seasons; 2023 (61%) and 2024 (72%) respectively.

Hall has appeared in 40 games and has made 34 starts through his first three seasons. He has rushed for 2,333 rushing yards, has averaged 4.6 yards per carry, and has scored 14 rushing touchdowns. The 23-year-old has also contributed 152 receptions for 1,292 receiving yards with an additional eight scores through the air.

Hall Is Hoping for an Even More Lucrative Pay Raise

I’m sure Hall was happy to receive this PPE news, however, he has his sights set on a far bigger payday.

This offseason Hall is eligible for the first time in his NFL career to discuss a contract extension with the Jets. Hall’s first-round teammates from the 2022 class won’t reach free agency until 2026 because of the fifth-year team option in their contracts. However, Hall gets to skirt past that because he was a second-round pick.

Hall is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2025.

How much is the talented running back worth? It’s a complicated question to answer. Based purely on results, Hall has never eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards and the team refused to lean on him last season. He didn’t have a single game where he registered 20 rushing attempts.

Before the season, ESPN NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler revealed that Hall was the second-best running back in football based on a panel of scouts, coaches, and league execs. He was ranked as the best RB under the age of 25 and the only player he was behind on the list was Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers.

Safe to say Hall didn’t live up to that hype this past season.

According to Spotrac’s calculated market value, Hall could land a four-year deal for $28.2 million. That $7.1 million annual salary would place him No. 13 among the highest-paid running backs in football, per Over The Cap.

Just because Hall is eligible for an extension doesn’t mean the team has to give it to him. The running back position has become incredibly devalued. How important is the RB position to this new regime? How do they value it?

The answers to those questions will indicate what the team wants to do next. Are they willing to extend Hall? Will they let him play out his rookie deal? Or will they take advantage of their last opportunity to trade him this offseason?

Paul Esden Jr. covers the New York Jets for Heavy.com. A New York native, he co-hosts Cumulus Media's morning show, "The Manchild Show with Boy Green." Before joining Heavy in 2021, Esden Jr. covered both national and New York sports for FanSided, Elite Sports NY and The Score 1260. More about Paul Esden Jr.

