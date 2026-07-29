Breece Hall Believes Jets Rid Themselves of Past ‘Craziness’ Ahead of NFL Season

Breece Hall has been through a lot during his tenure with the New York Jets. While only having spent four seasons with the team, the 25-year-old running back has seen a lot of turnover from the Jets roster over the past few years.

This turnover has resulted in a rollercoaster ride for the organization. One of the annual disappointments of the NFL, they’re owners of a losing record in 10 consecutive seasons. This franchise’s lows have become common while the highs have become few and far between.

Breece Hall Feels Jets Moved Past Turmoil From Previous Seasons

But Hall believes this organization could be turning a corner. The talented RB is fresh off a newly minted, 3-year, $47 million contract extension this offseason. He appears to be fully healthy, ready to embark on a new season. And based on his comments from Tuesday, he seems to think there’s a lot of positivity flowing through the current regime.

“I just feel like in the past we’ve had a lot of craziness and turmoil, a lot of switchover, turnover. I just feel like now I’m with the guys we’ve brought in, the coaches we have, with the change of the staff and upstairs and through our coaching staff, I feel like there’s a lot more organizational stability, which I feel like helps the players because I feel like the players are only going to be as good as the organization is. You can’t have good players and not have a stable organization and still have a good team,” Hall said.

This clip was posted to X (@TheLongBeachJoe), however, the full video of Hall’s media availability from Tuesday, July 28 is posted on the Jets official website. These comments come one day ahead of the Jets first official practice of training camp (July 29).

No names were mentioned. No specific details were given. No untold stories were revealed. The Jets starting RB simply highlighted the feeling of positivity and stability that can be felt in the building.

Contrasting and comparing anything positive, or stable, to the most recent Jets seasons isn’t difficult. The Jets have remained one of the most inept football teams in the league. Under first-year, head coach Aaron Glenn, the team did not register a single interception. They became the first team in NFL history to accomplish such a feat.

Geno Smith Also Feels Positivity Throughout Organization

While Hall is preaching stability, one of the new faces, who will be handing him the ball in the backfield, seems to feel the same way. Jets quarterback, Geno Smith signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the team this offseason. The presumed starting QB echoed his RB’s thoughts during Tuesday’s media availability as well.

“I have high expectations for the team. I believe we have not only the right guys in the locker room, but the coaching staff, front office, and there’s a lot of things to be positive about as a Jets fan and as a player and as a part of the organization. I expect us to go out there every single day and be who we are, which is a team full of hard-working men, guys who love the game, and a lot of talent on this team as well. I look forward to building with these guys, I look forward to being a part of this team and seeing where we can take it,” Smith said.

After spending the first four years of his career with the Jets, he makes his return to the organization who drafted him No. 39 overall in 2013. Smith will transition from the Las Vegas Raiders, where he started 15 games last season. He threw a league worst 17 INTs.

Two of the Jets premier players may have high hopes for their team this season, but the oddsmakers appear to have a differing opinion. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Jets over-under for wins this season is 5.5.