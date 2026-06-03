NFL Scout Rips Jets QB Target Brendan Sorsby

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby has emerged as a potential target for the New York Jets this offseason if he enters the supplemental draft.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed what a scout told him about Sorsby that could have the Jets thinking twice.

“I talked to a scout about him just based on pure football ability, forgetting about the off-the-field stuff. The scout I talked to, who studied him very closely during last season, thought he was a third-day draft pick. Somewhere between the fourth and sixth round. He wasn’t overly impressed with him,” Cimini stated on the “Jets Collective” podcast.

‘He’s listed at 6-3, [but] the scout told me he’s probably closer to 6 foot or 6-1. Good athlete, but kind of reckless when he runs with the ball a little bit. He put up some good passing numbers, but this scout said they have that guy on the roster – Cade Klubnik. That’s who he compared him to. Now this scout is not affiliated with the Jets, I just want to make that perfectly clear, this was a guy who was independently scouting and saw this guy,” Cimini added.

Insider Take on Jets Potential Interest

“Attorneys for Sorsby are seeking a temporary injunction permitting him to play in 2026 after the NCAA ruled him ineligible and denied his request for reinstatement after he placed thousands of bets on college and professional sports, including on his own team, during his career. Sorsby’s attorneys asked for a decision by June 15 so that Sorsby can decide on entering the NFL supplemental draft by June 22,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi wrote.

If Sorsby applies for the supplemental draft and is approved, teams would then get a chance to blindly bid a draft choice on him at the end of July. Whoever had the highest bid would win his services for the 2026 season and beyond.

Cimini said, “I’ve heard he could go as high as the second round in the supplemental. I don’t think anyone would take him with a first-round pick.”

Whatever pick you blindly bid, and if you win, you’d have to give up that draft selection in the 2027 NFL draft. For example, if the Jets bid a second-rounder and they won his services, they would have to give up a 2027 second-rounder.

“Based on the way the Jets feel about their quarterback situation, I’d be a little surprised if they took him in the third or fourth,” Cimini said.

Gambling Allegations

“According to a 111-page affidavit filed, the quarterback had placed $90,000 worth of bets over the past four years, dating back to his first year playing for the Indiana Hoosiers. Sorsby, per his attorneys’ filing, used multiple betting apps to place wagers, including FanDuel, Underdog, Hard Rock Bet, and PrizePicks,” Trey Wallace of OutKick revealed.

“But, he did not do this on his own, getting help from friends to place bets on different sports that included the NBA, PGA Tour, and MLB, along with college football. The quarterback admitted to transferring at least $60,000 to friends who were placing bets for him,” Wallace added.

In addition to that, betting Cimini said on the “Jets Collective” podcast that he has made “thousands and thousands of bets and he said, ‘Oh, they weren’t big bets.’ Small bets between $10 and $50 dollars, but this guy was betting on Turkish basketball, Romanian soccer, [and] the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest … That is concerning to me.”

The NFL takes gambling violations very seriously. If Sorsby got to the NFL and pulled this kind of stuff, there could be a world where he gets suspended for large chunks of seasons and even potentially permanently.

The Jets have a lot of homework to do ahead of a potential supplemental draft at the end of July.