Surprising Plot Twist Eliminates QB Brendan Sorsby From Jets Wish List

Well, that was fun while it lasted for the New York Jets.

In a surprising plot twist, ESPN’s Pete Thamel shared, “A judge in district court in Lubbock County, Texas, has granted the injunction requested by Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby. He’s set to be eligible for the 2026 season.”

“Sorsby was ruled ineligible after he acknowledged gambling on sports, including on his own team, while at Indiana,” according to ESPN. However, this new ruling is allowing him to return to college football.

“From the ruling, the NCAA cannot prevent Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby from ‘practicing, playing or otherwise participating on Texas Tech’s football team for the 2026 season,'” Thamel posted on social media.

When Sorsby’s collegiate eligibility was in question, he had a path to potentially apply and enter the NFL’s supplemental draft. If that had taken place, the Jets would have had an opportunity to potentially add him to the roster at the end of July. That is no longer a possibility.

Top Social Media Reactions to This News

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reacted by saying, “So no supplemental draft for Sorsby. As I expressed on the ‘Jets Collective’ (@NYJetsHMA) podcast, it wouldn’t have been a wise investment for the Jets. Wait until the 27 draft to get the QB.”

So no supplemental draft for Sorsby. As I expressed on the “Jets Collective” (@NYJetsHMA) podcast, it wouldn’t have been a wise investment for the Jets. Wait until the 27 draft to get the QB. https://t.co/hCdvIa8zs1 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 8, 2026

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said, “Whoa! So Brendan Sorsby won’t be in the supplemental draft after all. At least he gave us some content for a couple [of] months.”

Whoa! So Brendan Sorsby won’t be in the supplemental draft after all. At least he gave us some content for a couple months… https://t.co/xq2pNJuY5r — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 8, 2026

“Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby, slated to be one of college football’s top prospects, will serve a two-game suspension as part of the ruling. In addition, he officially won’t be eligible to participate in the NFL’s Supplemental Draft,” NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport explained.

Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby, slated to be one of college football's top prospects, will serve a two-game suspension as part of the ruling. In addition, he officially won't be eligible to participate in the NFL's Supplemental Draft. https://t.co/6PYSsyxTKM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2026

Jets Could Have Taken Advantage, but Now They Wait

This was a unique opportunity. The Sorsby situation would have allowed the Jets the chance to acquire a quarterback that some believe has first-round potential in 2027, early.

If Sorsby had lost his collegiate eligibility, he would have had a chance to enter the supplemental draft. If a team bid and won his services, he would have been added to an NFL roster this year instead of next year.

That option has now been removed from the table. Which means the Jets will hold onto their assets, including three first-round picks in the 2027 NFL draft and bide their time.

The Jets did their homework on Sorsby during the recent pre-draft process. Even though he wasn’t eligible, the team visited Texas Tech to meet with David Bailey, and while they were there, they chatted with Sorsby.

If they really like him, they will have a chance to potentially add him in next year’s draft.

“Sorsby was the hottest name in the transfer portal coming from Cincinnati, where he threw 26 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Most impressively, Sorsby took just seven sacks on 114 pressures – the second-lowest sack rate in college football. He has all the tools to be a first overall draft pick with a big 2026 campaign,” PFF wrote about Sorsby on their 2027 NFL draft big board.