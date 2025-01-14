Insider Makes Huge Brian Flores – Jets Announcement Amid Coaching Search

Two front runners have emerged in the New York Jets’ search for its next head coach in 2025.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed that those two names are Brian Flores of the Minnesota Vikings and Aaron Glenn of the Detroit Lions.

“I would say those are the two favorites at this point, the way I see it,” Cimini revealed on “Don, Hahn & Rosenberg” on 880AM ESPN New York.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini revealed the two favorites to be the next HC of the #Jets: Brian Flores & Aaron Glenn. Some great stuff on Glenn: ‘He’s really interested in the Jets job’ + ‘it’s been a job that he’s had his eye on for several years’ + ‘I think he’d love to come back home… pic.twitter.com/5kzXzU7N2a — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 14, 2025

The Jets Might Dodge a Big Bullet

It has been assumed that if the Jets hired Flores as their next head coach, they would bring along Ryan Grigson in as the general manager.

Grigson has served as the senior vice president of player personnel with the Vikings since 2022. Flores has been with the Vikings since 2023 as their defensive coordinator.

Grigson has a terrible reputation in NFL circles over what transpired in his first stint as a general manager with the Indianapolis Colts.

While Grigson boasts a 49-31 record from his five years with the Colts – there were a lot of problems.

“In my own opinion, I want to stress that, I do not think he would be a good hire for the Jets. [Grigson] does not have a good drafting record. I mean he ran Andrew Luck into premature retirement by not being able to build an offensive line around him. Now he did have a good record in Indianapolis – they won a lot of games [and] they made the playoffs three times with a generational quarterback prospect in Andrew Luck who he picked. So he gets that credit on his resume but you or I could have picked Andrew Luck. The rest of his drafting in Indianapolis was suspect at best,” Cimini told Jets analyst Will Parkinson on TOJ talks.

“I would be surprised if the Jets hired Grigson. I think he has tried to align himself with Brian Flores, who I think has a shot at the head coaching job, but I do not believe Grigson would be the best hire for the Jets and I’d be surprised if they went in that direction,” Cimini added.

The Jets Can Land The Flores Package Without Any Strings Attached

Flores is inherently attractive to the Jets because he has been a head coach before.

During his three years running the Miami Dolphins, Flores finished with a 24-25 record. However, it’s important to note that in his final two seasons, he won 9 and 10 games respectively.

While some Jets fans have been excited about the idea of hiring Flores they have also feared the potential Grigson pairing with it.

According to Cimini, it shouldn’t be assumed that Flores and Grigson are a locked-in head coach-general manager pair this offseason.

“No I don’t think so,” Cimini told Parkinson when asked if Flores is only tied to Grigson. “I don’t think they are totally connected. I think Grigson more so would like to align himself with Flores.”

Great news #Jets fans! ESPN’s Rich Cimini told @Willpa11 that he’d be ‘surprised’ if NYJ hired Ryan Grigson as their next GM. Also for those assuming Brian Flores & Ryan Grigson are attached at the hip as a HC & GM package from the #Vikings that isn’t necessarily true Cimini… pic.twitter.com/NM1Vo3qKUp — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 14, 2025

