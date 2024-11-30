Jets Get Roasted for $18 Million ‘Mistake’ Coming Back to Haunt Them

The New York Jets used the No. 11 overall pick on Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu in the 2024 NFL draft. They could have selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers but they opted against it.

Bowers had another breakout game for the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday in Week 13 hauling in 10 receptions for 130 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“Love Olu Fashanu, but safe to say the Jets made a mistake not drafting Brock Bowers,” a social media user said.

Connor Hughes of SNY added, “Passing on Brock Bowers might have been a mistake for the Jets. That guy is a stud.”

“As Joe Douglas last gift to the Jets in the draft, he passed on Brock Bowers,” longtime NFL columnist Gary Myers said.

“Olu may end up being an All-Pro, but I can’t help but wonder what could have been had the Jets took Bowers at 11,” Good Morning Football Host Peter Schrager said.

These Bowers-Fashanu Jets Takes Seem a Bit Premature

Most draft analysts say you can’t properly evaluate a draft until three years later. However, in this society, people want things now and instant coffee in the microwave isn’t fast enough.

Bowers, 21, is having an amazing campaign. Through the first 11 games of the season, Bowers has 84 catches for 884 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

He currently leads the NFL in catches, he’s third in the league in receiving yardage, and he’s fifth in the league in receiving yards after the catch.

Here’s a throwback: Mike Ditka has the most receiving yards ever for a rookie tight end (1,076; 1961), per StatMuse. Bowers is on pace to annihilate that (1,252 receiving yards). It should be noted that Ditka accomplished that in a 14-game season, and Bowers has 17 games at his disposal.

The former Georgia product is in the first year of his $18 million rookie contract.

Something a Lot of People Seem to Be Overlooking…

Is Bowers having an insane season? Yes. Are the Raiders winning games because of it? Obviously not.

Despite this historic campaign, Las Vegas is 2-10 and if the draft was today would have the No. 2 overall pick in the first round, per Tankathon.

Schrager openly wondered what the Jets would look like with Bowers instead of Fashanu. Jets content creator Matt O’Leary responded, “Probably still 3-8.”

Fashanu started his rookie campaign for the Jets on the bench. New York didn’t require his services immediately because of their two veteran starting tackles, Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses.

Fashanu has appeared in 11 games, but has only made three starts. The talented rookie was forced into action because of injuries to both Moses and Smith this season. Finally, the former Penn State product is playing the position he was drafted to at left tackle.

It’s easier to judge players like Bowers because they have tangible receiving stats to look at. Fashanu has only given up one sack on the season, but he also hasn’t played a ton.

“If Olu Fashanu becomes our Franchise LT I promise you no one will care about the success of Brock Bowers with the Raiders. Cornerstone LT’s do not grow on trees & is a pivotal position to have cheap control over the next 4 years,” Richie Mollura responded on social media.

The Jets made the right choice. Left tackles are more important than tight ends. If the Jets had taken Bowers over Fashanu, the team would have been forced to rely upon Max Mitchell or Carter Warren to protect the blindside of Aaron Rodgers.

Yikes.