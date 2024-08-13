Insider Details Broken Trust Between Jets, Haason Reddick

For the second time in six months, veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick has requested a trade.

This time around Reddick is doing it as a member of the New York Jets. So what happened?

According to NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, it comes down to a classic case of broken trust between the two parties.

“The Jets never made a new offer on a long-term extension because they say they were informed by Reddick’s rep that he would play under his current contract,” Russini explained on social media. “That is NOT the player’s side. Reddick’s camp believes the Jets said they WOULD do a deal and trusted this would get done by camp. A few weeks ago, the Jets called and said they would be willing to re-work the current deal if he showed up. From the player’s side, that’s not what they agreed to before the trade, so he didn’t show. Now trust is broken by all.”

Trust and communication issues led to this situation between the Jets and Hasson Reddick.

Here's what I know:

*The Jets traded for Reddick knowing he wanted a contract adjustment. (All teams interested in trading with the Eagles were told he wanted a new deal)

— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 12, 2024

Some New Details on Reddick’s Market and Contract Demands

Reddick is scheduled to make $14.25 million in the final year of his contract in 2024. At the time of the trade between the Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles, general manager Joe Douglas offered “to extend his contract”, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

However, Reddick declined the contract extension. It would have been a raise from his current deal, but Russini explained that it was still a “below market” offer from what Reddick was seeking.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic revealed on X previously Twitter that Reddick was seeking “in the $25M per year range.”

However, it is worth noting that according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the market for Reddick was slim considering all of the factors involved.

“There was no team, besides the Jets, willing to do a trade and give him a new contract. So a couple [of] months later are there teams that would also trade for him and give him a new contract? Something that would make him happy? Obviously it is something that remains to be seen. You can have needs, you can have injuries, there are leverage points that are created but for Haason Reddick and the Jets after all this, they are literally nowhere,” Rapoport said on “The Insiders.”

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2024

Rosenblatt said that he heard some other NFL teams that were initially interested in [before the Jets swooped in] acquiring Reddick from the Eagles “hung up” after they heard how much money Reddick was seeking on a new contract.

Where Do We Go From Here?

NFL Insider Josina Anderson said the situation between both parties, “is pretty simple.”

She explained that the solution to these issues is “concessions” from both sides.

Reddick showing up and changing his holdout to a hold-in would, “generate some goodwill that team sources have consistently said would help the situation, while still defending his principle.”

If Reddick were to do that, Anderson said the Jets could help alleviate some of the fines on the veteran pass rusher. They can’t touch the training camp fines that have accrued at a rate of $50,000 per day, those are non-waivable. However, the Jets could wipe away the discretionary $300,000 fine which is optional as a sign of goodwill.

Anderson said the new contract for Reddick would have to be above the average per year that former Jet Bryce Huff received from the Eagles in free agency [$17 million per year range].

Finally, in Anderson’s pitch, the Jets would ramp up Reddick’s participation once he returns to camp with the team slowly as to prevent injury.

That’s a potential solution that could work for all parties.

The worst-case scenario would feature Reddick continuing his holdout and not playing this season for the Jets.

“If Reddick wants to sit out this entire season, he can, but will be fined for each day & game missed, his contract will toll, and the Jets will retain his rights for next year,” Connor Hughes of SNY revealed on social media.

Reddick is 29 and he will turn 30 during the 2024 season. If Reddick doesn’t play for the Jets, he won’t play for anybody.

The Jets are trying to win a Super Bowl with an all-in roster. Truthfully they need Reddick, but Reddick also needs them.

It behooves all parties to figure it out, if they don’t, everyone suffers.